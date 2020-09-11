A member of the Swedish parliament nominated the Trump administration and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize “for their joint work for peace and economic development.”

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House,” Magnus Jacobsson tweeted Friday, along with his letter supporting the nomination.

“Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.”

The Christian Democrat politician submitted the nomination to the Swedish Academy of Sciences because of the agreement between the U.S. government, Kosovo and Serbia that he said “aims to eliminate the risk of new conflicts in the Balkans,” the Swedish news outlet B92 reported.

The Yugoslav Wars, which were fought in the 1990s on ethnic and religious grounds, resulted in the breakup of the Yugoslav state.

“After the end of the war, it was difficult to find a way that would lead to reconciliation, which can be seen in the relations between Kosovo and Serbia. In recent years, there have been situations where we, who are monitoring the development in the Balkans, have been very worried that new conflicts could occur,” Jacobsson’s proposal reads.

“That is why it is very important to see that President Donald Trump and his administration, together with the Governments of Kosovo and Serbia, have progressed in the negotiations for the normalization of economic relations.”

Jacobsson added that if the agreement works as planned, “trade and open personal relations would open the way for a mutual peace agreement in which Serbia can recognize Kosovo, which would put an end to this long conflict.”

It’s the second time this week that Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump was also nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament, who focused on the recent deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said, according to Fox News.

“Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter.”

Trump’s peace deal between Israel and the UAE could set the stage for progress between Israel and its neighbors, Tybring-Gjedde said.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

If Trump is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, he would be the fifth American president to win the coveted honor.

Then-President Theodore Roosevelt won the prize in 1906, then-President Woodrow Wilson in 1920 and former President Jimmy Carter in 2002. Then-President Barack Obama was awarded the peace prize in 2009, only nine months after entering office.

