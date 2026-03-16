Trump Administration Launches 'Infrastructure Challenge' Ahead of America's 250th Birthday Celebration

The Department of Transportation has launched a design competition for American citizens young and old who have ideas on how to “reimagine essential transportation infrastructure.”

Dubbed the “Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Challenge,” according to a Transportation Department news release, the design contest began on Friday and will continue until May 13, just under two months out from America’s 250th birthday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has requested that any submitted designs demonstrate how infrastructure can “uplift and beautify public transportation spaces, inspire the human spirit, and ennoble the United States.”

“From the Golden Gate Bridge to Grand Central Station, America has a proud history of building stunning transportation landmarks that move us,” he said in a statement. “Fast forward to today, and it’s clear we’ve lost sight of the role beautiful transportation infrastructure can play in celebrating American values and inspiring national pride.”

.@SecDuffy today announced the @USDOT‘s exciting new Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Challenge with $650,000 in prizes. The competition invites Americans, whether professionals or not, to submit design concepts—including bridges and transit hubs—that capture the spirit… pic.twitter.com/qmyApAJEBr — Justin Shubow (@JustinShubow) March 13, 2026

The competition is offering $650,000 in prize money and is open to any American citizen, regardless of age.

“This challenge is an opportunity for innovators and creatives to become a part of America’s history by sharing a design that could be the next great airport or bridge that moves Americans for generations,” Duffy said.

An informational online webinar will be held on March 25 for those who want to “learn more about the Challenge.”

The challenge is focused on “visual and conceptual renderings that reimagine essential transportation infrastructure.”

That includes bridges and overpasses, transit and mobility hubs, corridors and streetscapes, transportation-connected public spaces and plazas, gateways and entries, rural and small community transportation-related features, and intermodal or infrastructure connections.

🇺🇸 America is BUILDING BIG BEAUTIFUL things AGAIN! 🏢 🌉🚂 @USDOT’s “Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Challenge” is an opportunity to submit YOUR infrastructure design concepts… and WIN a share of $650,000 🦅🏙️ We want ideas that capture the spirit and greatness of… https://t.co/TkNklZJ0xm — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) March 13, 2026

The design challenge comes months after Duffy announced the creation of the first-ever Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Council.

The council was tasked with advising Duffy “on policy and design opportunities to build beautiful structures and restore the beauty of key transportation infrastructure, including highways, bridges, and transit hubs,” according to a news release.

“What happened to our country’s proud tradition of building great, big, beautiful things?” Duffy said in a statement at the time. “It’s time the design for America’s latest infrastructure projects reflects our nation’s strength, pride, and promise.”

“We’re engaging the best and brightest minds in architectural design and engineering to make beautiful structures that move you and bring about a new Golden Age of Transportation,” he added.

The creation of the council aligned with an executive order that President Donald Trump signed in August called “Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again.”

The order reportedly dictated that federal buildings be designed in a classical or traditional style.

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