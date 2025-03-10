Share
A migrant from Venezuela tries to use the CBP One app in Nogales, Mexico, a day after the second inauguration of President Donald Trump, Jan. 21. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Trump Administration Makes Major Change to Biden's Infamous CBP One App - Deportation Now Prioritized

 By Michael Schwarz  March 10, 2025 at 11:30am
Former President Joe Biden’s catastrophic administration used technology to facilitate an illegal-immigrant invasion and thereby betray American citizens.

How fitting, therefore, that President Donald Trump’s administration has repurposed that same technology to aid in mass deportation.

According to Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security has announced the imminent rollout of the CBP Home app, which will replace the Biden administration’s infamous CBP One app.

The old CBP One app allowed migrants the convenience of making “parole” appointments at various ports of entry. Hundreds of thousands of migrants gained “parole” into the U.S. as a consequence.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem explained the new app and its new purpose.

“The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One App to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home App, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system,” Noem said in a statement.

In this case, “integrity” means providing an equally convenient means by which illegal immigrants may self-deport.

Should they choose to leave — and they have incentive to do so — illegal immigrants may notify DHS via the app. Then, they may also use the app to confirm their arrival in their home country.

“The CBP Home App gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return,” Noem said.

Do you approve of Trump’s actions on immigration so far?

If the old CBP One app sounds familiar to readers, it should. After all, it symbolized the Biden administration’s brazen criminality, as well as the establishment media’s complicity.

Recall, for instance, the vice presidential debate in October, when CBS News propagandist Margaret Brennan tried to fact-check Vice President J.D. Vance, then Trump’s running mate, regarding the legal status of Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio (of alleged pet-eating fame).

Brennan, of course, insisted that those migrants had legal Temporary Protected Status. But Vance would not allow the establishment operative to gaslight viewers.

“There’s an application called the CBP One app, where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum or apply for parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a [former Vice President] Kamala Harris open-border wand,” Vance said.

“That is not a person coming in, applying for a green card and waiting for 10 years. That is facilitation of illegal immigration, Margaret, by our own leadership,” he added.

In other words, Brennan followed the Biden administration’s lead in simply changing language to make something illegal appear legal.

Federal immigration laws exist. But the Biden administration used an app to invite migrants to break those laws. It then reclassified the migrants’ status as “parole.”

Thus, whether or not large numbers of illegal immigrants use the new CBP Home app to self-deport, the repurposed app has great significance, for it has swept away a notable relic of the Biden administration’s lawlessness.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
