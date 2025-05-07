Share
President Donald Trump, seen in an April 30 photo, has fewer vacancies to fill than he did during his first term. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Administration Releases List of Key Judicial Nominees

 By Randy DeSoto  May 7, 2025 at 4:19pm
President Donald Trump announced five judicial appointments Tuesday, after nominating his first pick for the federal courts last week.

Axios reported that Trump 2.0 is getting a slower start on his nominees than during his first term, but he also has fewer vacancies to fill.

There are currently only 46 openings, versus over 100 when the Republican president took office in 2017.

Trump nominees announced via Truth Social Tuesday include Zachary Bluestone, Joshua Divine, Maria Lanahan, and Cristian Stevents, all picked for the federal district court positions in Missouri.

Divine clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and was chief counsel to Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Axios said.

Additionally, Trump chose Edward Aloysius O’Connell — who was a prosecutor for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. — to serve as an associate judge on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Do you think the Senate will confirm all of these nominees?

The president wrote on Truth Social that O’Connnell “will fix Violent Crime in the City by restoring RULE OF LAW in Washington, D.C.”

Last week, Trump announced that Whitney Hermandorfer is his choice for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The court’s jurisdiction includes Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.

At this same point during Trump’s first term, Neil Gorsuch had already been confirmed to the Supreme Court, and a federal judge was approved in late May, according to Senate records.

By comparison, Biden, at the same point in his presidency, had his first batch of judges nominated, and seven were confirmed in June 2021.

Hawley, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said regarding the Trump White House last week, “I’ve been urging them to get a move on,” according to National Review.

“I’ve said to them over and over again, ‘We’ve had a lot of vacancies in Missouri for a long time now and we really need to fill them,’” he added.

Hawley responded to the president’s picks, posting on X, “Four terrific judicial nominees from @realDonaldTrump for the state of Missouri today. I look forward to seeing each swiftly confirmed!”


Though Trump was very successful in his first term in getting federal judges appointed to the bench, Biden slightly edged him out in the total number.

Pew Research reported that the Democrat appointed 228 judges to Trump’s 226. However, Trump beat Biden in the number of judges placed on the courts of appeals, 54 versus 45.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

