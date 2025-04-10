Trump Administration Removes Kash Patel, Army Secretary Named Acting ATF Director

FBI Director Kash Patel has been removed as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He was replaced as acting director by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in a switch that was not publicly announced, according to Axios.

Axios called it an “unusual move to place a civilian military leader in charge of a federal law enforcement agency,” noting that Driscoll will be the director of ATF while also holding down his post as Army secretary.

“ATF can confirm the change in leadership to Acting Director Daniel Driscoll,” a representative of the agency said.

A Justice Department official said the change had nothing to do with Patel’s performance leading the FBI, according to Reuters.

“Director Kash Patel was briefly designated ATF Director while awaiting Senate confirmations — a standard, short-term move. Dozens of similar re-designations have occurred across the federal government,” White House representative Harrison Fields said.

“Director Patel is now excelling in his role at the FBI and delivering outstanding results,” the statement from Fields continued.

The change comes as officials in the Justice Department are considering the effect and possible efficiencies of merging the ATF with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

A report in The New York Times said the decision to sever the connection between Patel and the ATF came not long after Patel’s February confirmation to lead the FBI.

The report indicated Driscoll’s status as a Senate-confirmed appointee was a factor in his selection.

The Times referred to Driscoll as “close to Vice President J.D. Vance” and said that Driscoll was handed the reins of the ATF within the past week.

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll replaced Kash Patel as acting head of ATF operations. pic.twitter.com/YzBx4e5GXf — 𝕊𝔸𝕃𝕋𝕐 𝔾𝕀ℝ𝕃 (@SaltyGirl09) April 9, 2025

In a statement on its website, the National Shooting Sports Foundation praised the move.

“President Trump’s decision to appoint Acting Director Driscoll is indicative of his resolve to bring reform to the ATF and protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens and the industry that makes it possible to exercise those rights,” NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel Lawrence G. Keane said.

“NSSF is deeply appreciative of FBI Director Kash Patel’s service to lead the ATF as Acting Director for nearly two months in his interim role and the recognition, along with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, that the ATF was weaponized by the previous administration to carry out a radical gun control agenda.”

“The firearm industry is confident that President Trump’s appointment of Acting Director Driscoll to lead the ATF will return the bureau to its proper role as a law enforcement agency laser focused on combatting violent crime and illegal firearms trafficking, and to act as a non-partisan regulator of the firearm industry,” he concluded.

Neither Patel not Driscoll have made public comments about the change in their roles.

