The Trump administration had partnered with Russia to develop a peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine, according to a new report.

The 28-point plan is modeled after the plan developed that brought a ceasefire to Gaza, according to Axios.

Axios reported that a top Russian official who was not named supports the plan, but the reaction of Ukraine and its European allies remains unknown.

The report said the general areas of the plan include security guarantees, the issue of security in Europe, future American-Russian relations, and an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

The plan’s approach to the thorniest issue is unclear.

Russia demands a vast chunk of eastern Ukraine, even beyond what its forces are conquering inch by inch. Ukraine has resisted giving up land.

How that major issue will be addressed remains to be seen.

Steve Witkoff, who was Trump’s lead megotiator in crafting the Gaza peace plan, is working with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a U.S. official said.

“We feel the Russian position is really being heard,” Dmitriev said.

Witkoff has talked with Ukrainian national security adviser Rustem Umerov, the report said.

“We know the Americans are working on something,” a Ukrainian official said.

Will Russia and Ukraine agree to this deal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 48% (24 Votes) No: 52% (26 Votes)

“The president has been clear that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal to end the war. President Trump believes that there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown,” a White House official said.

Dmitriev said the goal of the plan is “to address the Ukraine conflict, but also how to restore U.S.-Russia ties [and] address Russia’s security concerns.”

“It’s actually a much broader framework, basically saying, ‘How do we really bring, finally, lasting security to Europe, not just Ukraine,'” he said.

Dmitriev said Russia has no interest in a plan being developed by the British, noting that Russia’s battlefield success is a crucial backdrop to the talks.

“It’s happening with the background of Russia definitely having additional successes on the battlefield,” he said.

A U.S. official told Axios that the framework would be adapted based on the input of various nations.

“We think the timing is good for this plan now. But both parties need to be practical and realistic,” the U.S. official

Overnight, Russian drone and missile attacks on the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil left 19 people killed and 66 wounded, according to Reuters.

The attack consisted of 470 drones and 48 missiles, Ukraine reported.

Closer to home, the Senate plans to move forward with a package of sanctions on Russia designed to force Russia to negotiate, according to Politico.

“The legislation allows @POTUS to impose secondary sanctions and tariffs — at his discretion — on countries who continue to buy cheap Russian oil and gas, propping up Putin’s war machine. This legislation is designed to give President Trump more flexibility and power to push Putin to the peace table by going after both Putin and countries like Iran that support him,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina posted on X.

“I appreciate the strong bipartisan support for this legislation in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. President Trump’s executive sanctions on the top two Russian oil companies have made a big difference. The Russia sanctions bill will continue the momentum to end this war honorably, justly and once and for all,” Graham wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.