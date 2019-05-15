SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Administration Set To Announce Major Immigration System Overhaul – Report

President Donald TrumpEvan Vucci / APPresident Donald Trump and his administration reportedly plan to unveil a new immigration policy May 16, 2019. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By Randy DeSoto
Published May 15, 2019 at 3:55pm
Print

The White House reportedly is planning to unveil a new immigration plan Thursday that would move the U.S. toward a more merit-based system like those in Canada and Australia.

Fox News reported 12 percent of immigrants are admitted into the country based on their employment qualifications, while 66 percent gain entry to the U.S. through their family connections.

“Three senior administration officials” revealed to Fox that under the new plan, the numbers would shift, with 57 percent obtaining a green card based on work and 33 percent through having family members already in the country.

Additionally, 10 percent would be admitted based on humanitarian grounds. The plan would entirely end the visa lottery program.

The “Build America Visa” program would prioritize people with “extraordinary talent” and “people with professional and specialized vocations,” including exceptional students.

TRENDING: 550 People Evacuated from University Building over Polarizing Fruit

“Potential immigrants would be assessed using a point-based system, accounting for factors including age, English proficiency, whether each candidate has an offer of employment above a certain wage threshold, and educational and vocational certifications. Pledges to invest and create jobs also would be considered,” Fox reported.

President Donald Trump often has cited Canada and Australia as examples of countries that have such a merit-based system.

The administration noted that when Canada implemented this approach it resulted in “pooling” of immigrants from East Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

In order to compensate, the Trump plan would add points to would-be immigrants from underrepresented countries.

Do you support changing U.S. immigration laws to be more merit-based?

Trump is slated to give a speech on immigration Thursday in which he will officially unveil the plan, which was largely drafted by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to Politico.

“I do believe that the president’s position on immigration has been maybe defined by his opponents by what he’s against as opposed to what he’s for,” Kushner said at the Time 100 Summit in New York City.

“What I’ve done is I’ve tried to put together a very detailed proposal for him,” he said.

Kushner indicated the administration wants to balance reunifying families and other humanitarian values with helping the U.S. remain competitive on the world stage.

RELATED: Obama DHS Chief Sounds Border Alarm: Population of Orlando Showing Up Every 2 Months

“We want to protect our country’s humanitarian values,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re reunifying families, and we want to do this in a way that allows our country to be competitive long term.

“And my hope is we can really do something that unifies people around what we’re for on immigration.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. permitted over 1.1 million people to immigrate to the country legally in 2017, which was on par with former President Barack Obama’s final year in office.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Obama DHS Chief Sounds Border Alarm: Population of Orlando Showing Up Every 2 Months
Trump Administration Set To Announce Major Immigration System Overhaul – Report
Trump Campaign Reveals Special Plans for Millionth ‘MAGA’ Hat
Black Leaders Accuse Planned Parenthood of Deceiving Residents To Infiltrate Neighborhood
Beijing Ramps Up Rhetoric, Calls for ‘People’s War’ Against US Over Tariff Threat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×