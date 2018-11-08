SECTIONS
Trump Administration Touts 2018 Midterms as ‘Most Secure Ever’

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty ImagesDepartment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

By Chris Agee
at 2:25pm
Following widespread fears that the 2018 midterm elections would be mired in security concerns like the presidential cycle two years earlier, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is heralding Election Day as the evidence of lengthy preparation.

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressed the issue in a tweet on Wednesday, calling the previous day’s election the “most secure ever.”

She similarly touted the agency’s work to safeguard the electoral process on Tuesday in a tweet assuring voters that they can cast their ballots “with confidence.”

Nielsen called Election Day “one of the most important days in our country,” pledging that DHS resources “have worked together with state and local election officials to make sure that this election is the safest and most secure election in US history.”

In a tweet earlier this week, she shared a link to the latest DHS report addressing election security.

“This Administration is committed to making the #Midterms2018 the most secure election in US History,” Nielsen tweeted.

Promoting the recent report, she encouraged voters to find out what the department is doing “in conjunction with state and local election officials to protect your vote and to strengthen our election infrastructure.”

The report revealed a series of steps the agency has taken to prevent possible threats to the electoral system.

“Elections play a vital role in a free and fair society and are a cornerstone of American democracy,” the department wrote. “We recognize the fundamental link between the trust in election infrastructure and the confidence the American public places in basic democratic function.”

Calling election security “one of our highest priorities,” the DHS report explained that officials “are committed to working collaboratively with those on the front lines of elections — state and local government, election officials, federal partners and the vendor community — to manage risks to election infrastructure.”

The DHS promised to “remain transparent as well as agile” in its effort to “secure our physical and cyber infrastructure against new and evolving threats.”

As the Washington Examiner reported, officials on the federal and state level increased election-security funding ahead of this year’s midterms.

Recently Posted

