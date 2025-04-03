Trump Administration Touts Ford's New 'Handshake Deal with All Americans'

The Ford Motor Company is offering a special deal to American car buyers, and the White House was quick to share the news to social media.

Beginning Thursday, Ford is offering employee pricing to all U.S. shoppers, according to a statement from Rob Kaffl, Ford director of U.S. sales and dealer relations.

“For 121 years, we’ve put our money where our mouth is, assembling vehicles that Americans rely on and supporting American jobs. Today, I’m proud to announce a new U.S. initiative that’s more than just a promotion – it’s a handshake deal with every American,” Kaffl’s statement read.

“Starting April 3, we’ll offer employee pricing to everyone. Consumers will pay what we pay,” the statement said.

Ford’s offer will be valid through June 2.

The deal, called “From America, For America,” offers savings on a wide variety of 2024 and 2025 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, including gas, electric, hybrid and diesel-powered automobiles.







Kaffl added that the move “is a testament to our commitment to assembling where we sell.”

“It’s a way for us to give back to the communities that have supported us for generations,” the statement read.

Not all vehicles are covered by the deal. Those include Raptors, specialty Mustang and Bronco vehicles, the 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs, and Super Duty trucks.

Electric vehicle buyers would also get the existing Ford Power Promise, which offers a complimentary home charger and standard installation — a deal extended through June 30.

“Ford is proud to employ more U.S. hourly autoworkers than any other automaker. When you buy a Ford vehicle, you’re not just getting a capable vehicle; you’re investing in American jobs and American communities,” the statement read.

The official White House account shared the news to social media shortly after Ford’s announcement.

🇺🇸@Ford will offer employee pricing to all US shoppers: “‘For 121 years, we’ve put our money where our mouth is, assembling vehicles that Americans rely on and supporting American jobs,’ Ford said in a statement.” pic.twitter.com/9mxyaqwdpf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 3, 2025

Ford’s move followed Donald Trump’s Wednesday declaration of “Liberation Day,” the president’s plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners, according to Fox Business.

“April 2nd, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn,” Trump said during a speech at the White House Rose Garden.

“In a few moments, I will sign a historic executive order instituting reciprocal tariffs around the world. Reciprocal — that means, they do it to us, and we do it to them. Very simple, can’t get any simpler than that.

“This is one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history,” Trump said. “It’s our declaration of economic independence. For years, hardworking American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense.

“But now it’s our turn to prosper, and in so doing, use trillions and trillions of dollars to reduce our taxes and pay down our national debt, and it’ll all happen very quickly,” Trump said.

