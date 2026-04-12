Trump Admin's 'Arc de Trump' Will Be Tallest Triumphal Arch in the World - Trump Made Sure it Set the Record

You’ve heard of the “Arc de Triomphe” in Paris. But our commander-in-chief is trying to build his own “Arc de Trump” right here at home.

New building plans created by the U.S. Department of the Interior indicate that President Donald Trump intends to build a triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.

The monument, if completed according to current specifications, would be enormous.

The plans show that the arch would be 250 feet tall, making it more than twice as high as the Lincoln Memorial, which stands at 99 feet, according to a report from CBS News.

It would also be the tallest triumphal arch in the world.

Trump previously said he wanted it 30 feet taller than the Plaza de la República in Mexico City.

Besides its immense height, the arch would include elements like a gold-colored statue of Lady Liberty, accompanied by two eagles, at the top.

It would also have the phrases “One Nation Under God” and “Liberty and Justice for All” emblazoned in gold letters.

Trump officially announced the plans for the monument on April 10.

“I am pleased to announce that TODAY my Administration officially filed the presentation and plans to the highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington D.C. area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

President Trump’s planned 250 foot Triumphal Arch in Washington DC will say “One Nation Under God” on top. More of this ✝️ pic.twitter.com/2ed0Lwhlp6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 11, 2026

In addition to the arch, which is meant to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, Trump has proposed a “National Garden of American Heroes.”

The Washington Post reported in January that the administration was considering West Potomac Park in Washington as a potential site.

It would be close to the monuments for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr.

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