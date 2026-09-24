A White House advisor said Fox News is joining with the rest of the media while it purports to support President Donald Trump, and says it’s time to stomp the snakes.

“Fox is not real news. It is CNN with better lighting, a fake slogan and a flag graphic. Stop watching its dangerous drivel,” White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Times.

Navarro’s ire was stoked after Fox News Washington Bureau Chief Bryan Boughton, who chairs the TV pool this quarter, ruled that pool coverage would not take place after Trump barred CNN, Politico, and MSNOW from the White House.

CNN is a member of a five-network pool covering Trump that includes ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News, and Fox News.

Navarro framed that as betrayal which comes with orders from the top.

“A network that sells itself to conservatives has blacked out a Republican president and put out a press release about it, arm in arm with CNN. Fox is the more dangerous of the two, because it pretends to wear our colors,” Navarro wrote.

“Fox’s own Trump derangement syndrome is new. Its CEO Suzanne Scott keeps removing the people most willing to honestly cover the MAGA agenda. Lou Dobbs was canceled in February 2021. Tucker Carlson was out in April 2023,” he continued.

“Maria Bartiromo was gone this month, after she passed her producers’ July 15 text from Fox Business programming up the chain,” he noted.

Navarro suggested two radical ideas to end run the establishment media lock on covering the White House.

“The White House owns cameras and employs people who know how to work them. Man the pool position and give the feed away free to every outlet in America. Or let Real America’s Voice, Newsmax and One America News Network do it. An easy lift,” he said.

He also wrote that denying Fox access to administration officials would do more damage to Fox than Trump.

“Why not cut Fox off from administration guests? Not one Cabinet secretary. Not one deputy secretary, administrator or agency head. Not one White House official, National Security Council staffer or press aide. No surrogates, no exclusives, no embargoed drops, no sit-downs, no phoners, no Sunday bookings. Not on Fox News or on Fox Business,” he wrote.

“Fox already shadow-bans some Trump officials (including myself) for honest assessments of the positive effects of populist nationalist policies such as tariffs and a sealed border. Why let Fox go on censoring Trump officials who do not clear its Karl Rove RINO filter?” he added.

“At the end of the ratings day, Fox’s show lineup is built on Trump people and Trump administration news. Fox gathers none of it. It books it. Take away the bookings, and the hours fill with bloviating, blow-dried, boring panels and ranting hosts,” he wrote, noting that such a strategy would not be fodder for a lawsuit.

Peter Navarro says Fox News is much more dangerous to MAGA and to the Republican Party because they wear our colors, all while helping the other side undermine President Trump. From being the first network to call the election for Biden, to now standing in solidarity with the other fake news networks over CNN, MSNOW, and Polito losing their press badges, they are showing us exactly who they are. — Anonymous Patriot (@0331online) September 24, 2026

“Fox has revealed itself to be essentially undermining the Trump administration,” Navarro said in a comment on Steven Bannon’s “War Room” podcast posted to X.

“They are unchained right now,” he said.

“Fox News is much more dangerous to MAGA, much more dangerous to the Republican Party, because they wear our colors when they’re, in fact, helping the other side undermine the president.”

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