Trump Alleges Election 'Cheating' Is Occurring in Pennsylvania at 'Levels Rarely Seen Before'

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that an epidemic of cheating has infected Pennsylvania in the closing days of the presidential election.

“Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before. REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law Enforcement must act, NOW!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday, without citing specifics.

On Tuesday, Trump addressed controversies in the swing state.

“Stay in line, don’t let anyone turn you away and silence your voice. We need to make it TOO BIG TO RIG!” Trump posted on Truth Social, apparently referring to long lines and disputes over closing times that, as noted by the Associated Press, have marred Pennsylvania’s “on demand” voting system.

BREAKING NEWS: The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit against Bucks County, PA after they turned voters away! Did the left really think Trump would give up so easy after what they pulled last time? — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) October 30, 2024

Because of concerns over the possible impact of election offices’ actions on pro-Trump voters, Bucks County will be sued by the Trump campaign, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

Trump also touched on an issue in York and Lancaster counties.

“Wow! York County, Pennsylvania, received THOUSANDS of potentially FRAUDULENT Voter Registration Forms and Mail-In Ballot Applications from a third party group. This is on top of Lancaster County being caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person. Really bad ‘stuff.’ WHAT IS GOING ON IN PENNSYLVANIA??? Law Enforcement must do their job, immediately!!! WOW!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The York Daily Record noted that it’s unclear exactly what is taking place in York and Lancaster counties.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler issued a statement that revealed little.

“The York County Office of Elections and Voter Registration has received a large delivery containing thousands of election-related materials from a third-party organization. Those materials appear to include completed voter registration forms, as well as mail-in ballot applications,” the statement said.

“As with all submissions, our staff follows a process for ensuring all voter registrations and mail-in ballot requests are legal. That process is currently underway. If suspected fraud is identified, we will alert the District Attorney’s Office, which will then conduct an investigation.”

Our staff did a great job stopping 🛑 a suspected large scale voter registration fraud operation. Lancaster County will defend our election system and make sure we have a secure, fair, transparent election here. pic.twitter.com/LOG9jchX5M — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) October 30, 2024

Over in Lancaster County, officials said about 2,500 registrations were being dropped off in bulk, with about 60 percent appearing to be fraudulent.

In a year when the swing state is the focus of both the Trump campaign and that of Vice President Kamala Harris, the elections system has sputtered.

People in Erie, Pennsylvania have been waiting in line almost 5 hours to get their early ballots in. The Clerk tells us many never received their mail in ballots so have to come in person. Because it’s in the Court House people can’t have their phones on them. pic.twitter.com/m3M836CBJV — Annelise Nielsen (@annelisenews) October 28, 2024

In Erie County, dozens of residents who had requested to be sent mail-in ballots lined up to get some answers and cast their ballots after none arrived, according to Your Erie. Earlier this month, nearly 300 Erie County voters were sent their own mail-in ballot and another voter’s ballot, as well, according to Go Erie.

