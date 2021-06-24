Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday blasting Michigan’s Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and GOP state Sen. Ed McBroom, claiming they are “doing everything possible” to “hide the truth” about the 2020 presidential election.

“Michigan State Senators Mike Shirkey and Ed McBroom are doing everything possible to stop Voter Audits in order to hide the truth about November 3rd. The Senate ‘investigation’ of the election is a cover-up, and a method of getting out of a Forensic Audit for the examination of the Presidential contest,” Trump said in the statement.

NEW President Donald J. Trump statement on RINOs in Michigan who are trying to block a forensic audit “Our Country was based on Free and Fair Elections, and that’s what we must have!” pic.twitter.com/u0EW1KRnFI — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 24, 2021

“Corrupt (?) politicians falsely claim there was no Voter Fraud in Michigan (has anyone looked at what is considered the most corrupt election city in the U.S., DETROIT?), however, they admit to ‘problems with the numbers’ that rigged 7,048 votes to illegally give a very conservative county to Joe Biden, which raised big signals, only to then find that it was actually President Trump that won the county by 3,788 votes, not Biden,” he added.

The reference to “7,048 votes” was to Antrim County, Michigan. The state originally awarded Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, later admitting a “glitch” showing Trump won.

In the statement, Trump also said, “The report mentions that Detroit engaged in ‘illegal actions’ by blocking our poll workers, and concludes mailing of unsolicited ballot applications ‘demonstrates a clear vulnerability for fraud’, and then goes on to say that no one should question this election?”

The mention of “a clear vulnerability” refers to a Michigan Senate Committee report released on Wednesday.

“This committee found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election,” the report said.

Though the report did not claim voter fraud, it did note a problem with absentee ballots being sent to all voters in the state.

“The Committee concludes this demonstrates a clear vulnerability for fraud that may be undetected, if the actual voter does not vote at all,” the report states.

The committee observed this could lead to a vulnerability of double voting or someone voting in place of another person, though the report noted “clear probability that no such efforts were committed to any significant extent” in the 2020 election.

The report also stated, “However, while it may not be lawful to send ballots without first receiving an application, voting this ballot is not an illegal action by a lawful voter and it is not indicative of fraudulent or illicit behavior of the voter nor of an illegitimate vote.”

In a letter accompanying the report, McBroom, who chaired the committee that produced the document, wrote that a forensic audit would not be necessary.

“Most of the rigorous debate over additional audits comes from fears surrounding the technology used and its vulnerabilities as allegedly demonstrated in Antrim County,” he wrote. “Without any evidence to validate those fears, another audit, a so-called forensic audit, is not justifiable.”

Not all lawmakers agree.

On Tuesday, according to WXMI-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra introduced legislation to require such an audit of the 2020 election.

In his statement, Trump said a forensic audit in Michigan is overdue.

“Instead of doing a Forensic Audit, they want to investigate the Patriots who have fought for the truth and who are exposing a very possibly Rigged Election,” the former president said in the statement.

“The truth will come out and RINO’s will pay at the polls, especially with primary voters and expected challenges. Our Country was based on Free and Fair Elections, and that’s what we must have!” Trump added.

Trump concluded the statement with a challenge to readers to call the two Michigan senators to “get them to do the right thing, or vote them the hell out of office!”

The statement also included the names and phone numbers of the two state senators.

