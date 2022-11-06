Trump Ally Kid Rock Holds Nothing Back, Blasts Oprah for Hypocritical Endorsement: 'Oprah is a Fraud'

Kid Rock slammed Oprah Winfrey for her endorsement of Democrat John Fetterman in the tight race for a Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

Fetterman is dueling Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a contest that polls show is separated by less than a percentage point. On Thursday, Winfrey endorsed Fetterman.

Kid Rock responded to that with a Saturday tweet.

“Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career. I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person. Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud,” he tweeted Saturday.

As noted by the New York Post, Oz got his TV start as a health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Winfrey’s production company backed his show when it began in 2009. The show ended in January.

Fetterman’s campaign said that Winfrey’s support “speaks volumes.”

“Oprah is widely regarded as the person who helped launch Dr. Oz’s career, and knows him well,” the campaign said.

A statement from the Oz campaign accepted the endorsement gracefully, according to Fox News.

“Doctor Oz loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics,” Rachel Tripp, senior communications adviser for the Oz campaign, said, according to Fox News. “He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington.”

For some voters, the spat between Kid Rock and Oprah was immaterial to the pending 2022 midterms.

Why is everyone concerned about kid rock or Oprah? The issue is the guy who cannot do the job as a senator due to health issues. We need people in the leadership position who listen to us and represent us and are competent in their ability to perform. — Royce Watkins (@royce_40) November 6, 2022

Oprah Winfrey and Kid Rock are fighting about Dr Oz being a good senator is a sentence you can actually write this weekend. 2022 man 🤪🤪🤪 — Shaye Ganam (@ShayeGanam) November 6, 2022

Another Twitter user responded directly to Kid rock and noted that Winfrey’s endorsements are not always what they appear:

Oprah’s endorsement is not a thing to be coveted. pic.twitter.com/HryBYmaisY — AynTzu💫 (@Lo_VVriter) November 5, 2022

In 2019, Kid Rock, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, took to the stage at a Nashville honky-tonk and proclaimed, “f— Oprah Winfrey” and “f— Joy Behar.”

During a June interview with Tucker Carlson, he stood by those comments, according to Fox News.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said,” he said.

“I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan,” he said when pressed about the rant. “I got drunk and f–kin’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f— Oprah,” he said.

In a 2019 tweet that followed the incident, Kid Rock explained why he never went on Winfrey’s show.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f–k that and her. End of story,” he wrote on Twitter then.

