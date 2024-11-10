Trump Is Already Solving Foreign Conflicts Before He's Even Stepped Into Office

That didn’t take long.

Less than a week after the landslide election of former President Donald J. Trump, America’s enemies are running for cover.

A Hamas spokesman told Newsweek the terror group seeks an immediate end to the war.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin remarked to reporters that Trump’s desire to end the Ukraine crisis “deserves attention at least.”

China’s Xi Jinping congratulated Trump on Thursday, expressing that the pair would “find the right way to get along in the new era.”

World leaders know that the past four years of U.S. dithering, insecurity, and shame are over.

America is back with the gusto of a “USA, USA!” chant.

The world sees exactly what a majority of Americans see in their president-elect: strength.

“His behavior at the moment of an attempt on his life left an impression on me. He turned out to be a brave man,” Vladimir Putin said.

Damn right.

It is a fact as old as human nature that strength, bravery and resolve create peace. Weakness invites war.

We’ve lived the latter half of that adage for the past four years.

Madam Vice President thought her boss was “capable in every way,” and willfully ignored President Joe Biden’s declining faculties as he struggled to climb the stairs of Air Force One, remember the names of other world leaders or stay awake during global summits.

The Biden-Harris administration shamed the nation with its disgraceful retreat from Afghanistan. After the world watched that fiasco, deterrence collapsed like a Dollar-General beach chair under Chris Christy. Enter, stage left, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese spy balloons and a Middle East in flames.

Is it any wonder that military recruiting dropped under Biden, our enemies began moving pawns across the chessboard and America’s trust in its military plummeted to the lowest point in decades?

Trump’s new national security team will inherit a Middle East engulfed in violence, China marching towards Taiwan and the largest war in Europe since 1945.

The first order of business? A return to the Trump 1.0 policies that worked.

That is bad news for host of malign actors, but at the top of the list likely sits Iran and its proxies. The mullahs are probably regretting their plot to assassinate Trump.

Expect Trump’s legendary “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran to snap back in place. That plan drained billions from their despotic death cult. Sign number one: recent reports say the maximum pressure campaign architect, Brian Hook, will lead the transition team at the U.S. Department of State.

On Friday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called a meeting of all political appointees at the Pentagon — let’s hope they simply discussed the orderly and lawful transfer of power and authorities and not ways to stymie the incoming administration.

With two months of Biden remaining at the helm, most Americans are holding their breath that he won’t stumble the nation into yet another conflict before leaving the Oval Office for good.

Morgan Murphy is military thought leader, former press secretary to the Secretary of Defense and national security advisor in the U.S. Senate.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

