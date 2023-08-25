Donald J. Trump has turned just one more witch hunt to his advantage. Did the Democrats not see this coming as they plotted their ultimate takedown of the former president?

Slip-ups happen when you become overconfident. Now, Trump voters will paper this nation with his mugshot using merchandise already for sale on Trump’s online store.

They won’t just buy for themselves. Oh, no. They will purchase T-shirts, mugs and bumper stickers for friends, family and anyone who is incensed and exhausted by the obvious mistreatment of Trump.

Democrats won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing it.

It’s not a symbol of their victory, as they no doubt intended it to be. It’s a reminder of how low they have stooped in their effort to create a criminal out of an innocent man.



And just think about the fundraising boon this will be for Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and special counsel Jack Smith will have to suffer the reality that their sham indictments helped fund the very campaign they were trying to end.

Trump won’t stop. It is why his supporters trust him and won’t give up on him. He won’t give up on them or the nation that they believe can still be saved, even as close to the edge as we are.

What he will do is continue to project strength in the face of a two-tiered justice system that is trying to lock him up and throw away the key.

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1288 Votes) No: 2% (20 Votes)

The American people aren’t blind. They see what is going on. Politico reported that over 65 percent of likely participants in Iowa’s Republican caucus do not believe Trump has committed serious crimes.

Thus, is it any wonder that Trump only gains support with every unlawful attempt to stick it to him? According to the same Politico report, Trump’s lead in Iowa over second-place Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis increased by 7 points after the Georgia indictment.

The tables have been turned on the Democrats again. They literally handed Trump and his campaign a line of merchandise to go with the already iconic MAGA gear. It’s hilarious.

At the same time, it is quite sad that our great nation has fallen into such devious hands.

Challenging election results shouldn’t automatically result in a plethora of charges in Georgia or anywhere else in the nation. By that standard, Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton should have their own indictments to squawk about. We all know this.

With the doddering, 80-year-old Joe Biden up for re-election after three years of American decline, Democratic prosecutors are working overtime to lock up his chief rival.

“There’s never been anything like it in our country before,” Trump said after posting bond in Atlanta on Thursday, according to WAGA-TV. “This is their way of campaigning.”

And with each new move, the Democrats only turn the tables on themselves again.

