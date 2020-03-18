SECTIONS
Trump to Americans: Sure as You're Sitting There We're Going To Say 'We Won'

President Donald Trump is flanked by Vice President Mike Pence while speaking during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump is flanked by Vice President Mike Pence while speaking during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Ben Marquis
Published March 18, 2020 at 3:46pm
To hear some Democrats and establishment media figures talk about the new coronavirus pandemic, one could easily believe it is of an apocalyptic nature that will all but end the world and everyone living on it.

Amid dire predictions from experts of massive infection and death rates, combined with the economy and stock markets free-falling as the nation all but grinds to a halt, there is certainly an abundance of doom and gloom that has settled in on a lot of people.

There is at least one prominent figure, arguably the most prominent of all — President Donald Trump — who has taken a decidedly different track in how he has reacted to the ongoing public health crisis in that, rather than freak out and add to the panic, he has remained calm and cool and even optimistic that, eventually, all will be well.

That positive disposition was on clear display Tuesday during the daily briefing held by Trump and members of his coronavirus task force team led by Vice President Mike Pence, who has also been a calming presence in the midst of the chaos.

Following an update on current efforts to contain and reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, Trump expressed his confidence that the American people will not only survive the ongoing crisis but emerge stronger than ever with an undisputed “win” over COVID-19.

“We’re giving relief to affected industries and small businesses, and we’re ensuring that we emerge from this challenge with a prosperous and growing economy because that’s what’s going to happen. It’s going to pop,” Trump said.

“One day, we’ll be standing, possibly up here, and we’ll say, ‘Well, we won.’ And we’re going to say that.”

“As sure as you’re sitting there, we’re going to say that,” the president added. “And we’re going to win, and I think we’re going to win faster than people think, I hope.”

You can watch the entire briefing below.

The president’s optimism, particularly when compared to the fearmongering negativity coming from the media and many other politicians, is exactly what the American people need to hear right now to help them manage the societal upheaval that has been wrought on the country by the viral contagion.

In fact, Trump’s publicly displayed persona of unflappable strength and determination to not only survive but declare victory over the virus is arguably one of the most “presidential” things he has done, perhaps even more so than his predecessor, though we have no real way of knowing exactly how former President Barack Obama would have handled this particular crisis.

Do you share Trump's confidence that America will emerge strong from the coronavirus pandemic?

Odds are, however, that Obama would not be striking as optimistic of a tone as Trump or appealing directly to the inherent grit and determination of the American people or working in close coordination with the private sector and all levels of government to ensure that any and all gaps in the federal response were adequately and quickly filled.

But that is exactly what Trump has done, as calmly and rationally as possible and in a way that sets an example and inspires the American people to continue to persevere through the hard times as the eventual and inevitable end draws into sight — total and complete victory over the new virus.

To be sure, victory won’t be easy, as some people will get sick and some people will, unfortunately, succumb to the disease and die.

Furthermore, the ripple effects of the economic disruption will undoubtedly result in some businesses shutting down for good and some people losing their jobs and livelihoods.

That said, President Trump and his administration are pursuing every option available to confront and mitigate the dangers posed by the new coronavirus and his upbeat and positive outlook on the end game is an important aspect of the effort to shepherd the nation through this public health crisis.

Ben Marquis
Contributor, Commentary
Ben Marquis is a writer who identifies as a constitutional conservative/libertarian. He has covered current events and politics for The Western Journal's Conservative Tribune since 2014.
Ben Marquis has covered current events and politics for Conservative Tribune since 2014. He reads voraciously and writes about the news of the day from a conservative-libertarian perspective. He is an advocate for a more constitutional government and a staunch defender of the Second Amendment, which protects the rest of our natural rights. He lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, with the love of his life as well as four dogs and four cats.
