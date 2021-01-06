President Donald Trump slammed his own vice president, amplifying his calls against what he called “fraudulent” results from several states in the 2020 election.

The president’s doubling down on alleged election fraud came as masses of protesters attending a Wednesday rally breached the United States Capitol Building, overtaking cordons and forcing a police retreat.

Trump is now urging his supporters to remain respectful and peaceful amid reports of a shooting in the Capitol complex.

Protesters descended on the Capitol as Congress met to certify Electoral College votes. Trump previously asserted that Vice President Mike Pence held the power to reject electoral votes.

In a letter to Congress Wednesday morning, Pence doubted that he had “unilateral authority” to determine which votes should be counted.

After the letter was submitted, Trump went on the warpath against his vice president.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

As Trump railed against Pence, crowds were massing against police guarding the Capitol Building.

As more and more protestors arrived, law enforcement officers were forced to retreat inside the building itself. Eventually, a riot erupted as crowds breached the Capitol’s doors and windows.

NBC video of Capitol police retreating as Trump supporters storm the steps of the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/yjJZAVHLrb — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) January 6, 2021

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

As the chaotic scene unfolded, Trump called for cooler heads to prevail, urging those in Washington, D.C., to remain peaceful.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“We have to have peace,” Trump told supporters in a Twitter video. “So go home.”

With police struggling to lock down the Capitol complex and secure the building, it was unclear when authorities would again have full control of the situation.

Some estimates put the number of rallygoers in D.C. at over 100,000, though the vast majority of those people were not among those who breached the Capitol.

