Trump and Netanyahu Reach Agreement On Plan to Take On Iran

The United States and Israel have apparently reached a joint “strategic work plan” in order to counter Iranian activity throughout the Middle East, according to Axios.

A secret meeting between Israeli and U.S. officials was reportedly held at the White House, with representatives from both countries stating that a joint document was drawn up after two days of talks.

A U.S. official has reportedly said that the goal of the document was to translate President Donald Trump’s speech into strategic goals concerning Iran and a joint work plan between Israel and the U.S., according to Axios.

Headed by H.R. McMaster, the U.S. team apparently included the likes of senior representatives from the “National Security Council, State Department, Department of Defense and the intelligence community.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli group was comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Ministry, military and intelligence communities. The team was headed by Israeli National Security Adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, as reported by Axios.

Reports say that the two countries have formed multiple working groups.

One major priority is monitoring the Iranian nuclear deal.

The U.S. and Israel will work to block Iran’s development of nuclear weapons.

Steps will include diplomacy to verify that Iran is not violating the deal, while additional diplomatic action may be used to put added pressure on Iran.

The group may also deal with “possible covert steps against the Iranian Nuclear Program” according to Axios.

A group will also work to counter other Iranian activity throughout the mid-east region including; support for Hezbollah and other terror groups, and entrenchment in Syria.

This group will reportedly also draft a joint U.S.-Israeli policy for the so-called “day after” in the civil war in Syria.

Also on the table is countering Iran’s precision project, planned to manufacture precision-guided missiles in Syria and Lebanon with the intent of using them against Israel.

Both countries will also prepare for various escalation scenarios in the Middle East, including terrorist groups such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as Iran and Syria, according to Axios.

“The US and Israel see eye to eye the different developments in the region, and especially those that are connected to Iran” Israeli officials said in a statement to Axios.

They continued “We reached at understandings regarding the strategy and the policy needed to counter Iran. Our understandings deal with the overall strategy but also with concrete goals, way of action and the means which need to be used to get obtain these goals.”

