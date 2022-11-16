Trump Announcement Heard 'Round the World - Buckle Up for Huge 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump has announced his comeback campaign for the presidency, pledging to take back the White House and place the United States back on a path toward national greatness.

FEC paperwork filed by Trump on Tuesday titled “Donald J. Trump For President 2024” revealed as much.

Trump made an official announcement at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.







“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said.

“Two years ago, we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again.”

“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

The former president was originally predicted to make the announcement the night before Election Day, although those rumors turned out to be false.

Did Donald Trump make the right decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 81% (1070 Votes) No: 19% (247 Votes)

Trump has fervently criticized the fruits of his successor’s policies, accusing Biden of placing the United States on a track to becoming a third-world country.

Given the nation’s economic and social prospects under his first term as president, Trump will aim to return the country to the path of prosperity it saw before the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Biden took up the oval office, Trump has singled out the dismal state of the American economy, pointing to sky-high inflation and crushing gas prices.

The former president has often contrasted energy policy in his own tenure and Biden’s, accusing his successor of jeopardizing American energy with “nonsense” policy in an attempt to “replace clean fossil fuels.”

Moreover, it’s likely the former president will look to restore integrity and security to the nation’s borders, ending a tidal wave of illegal immigration that has colored Biden’s unpopular presidency.

The 76-year-old New York real estate developer and businessman made immigration a defining feature of his successful and historic 2016 presidential campaign, promising to build a wall on the southern border.

Trump starts off with a dominant lead in the tentative 2024 GOP primary — with some surveys showing the former president with an outright majority of support.

This includes polls released as recently as Tuesday.

One such poll released by Politico showed 47 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents backing Trump if the presidential primary were held today.

With the midterms already complete, Trump’s announcement begins the 2024 presidential election in earnest.

Aides for Biden have indicated he plans to run as well.

If elected, Trump would become the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Cleveland served two separate terms in the late 19th century.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.