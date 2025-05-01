Trump Announces His 1st Choice for Pope, and It's a Gut-Punch to Liberal Catholics

To the Catholic cardinals who will soon gather in conclave to choose the next Pope: Please make this happen.

Do you want full churches? What about coffers overflowing, thanks to tax cuts for all your new parishioners? Then please give us Pope Donald I.

On Tuesday, when asked by a reporter to identify his first choice as successor to the late Pope Francis, President Donald Trump, with characteristically flawless comedic timing, named himself.

“I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice,” Trump joked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

To her credit, the unidentified female reporter who asked the question sounded as if she laughed.

“No, I don’t know. I have no preference,” the president continued, adopting a more serious tone.

Then, he gave a plug for one of his hometown clergymen.

“I must say we have a cardinal who happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good,” Trump added. “So we’ll see what happens.”

According to Time Magazine, the president referred to 75-year-old Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York. Trump and Dolan have exchanged friendly words in the past.

While Dolan appears to stand little chance of serving as the next Pope, a potential conservative favorite has emerged.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, 79, from the West African nation of Guinea, would infuse the papacy with much-needed traditionalism and humility.

Indeed, after years of Francis’ hypocritical virtue-signaling on illegal immigration while safely ensconced behind Vatican walls, conservatives would rejoice at the elevation of Sarah, who once referred to Europe’s mass migration problem as an act of “self-destruction.”

The Catholic cardinals, of course, will decide that serious question.

In the meantime, one can dream of “Make Catholicism Great Again.”

Of course, leave it to users on X to employ artificial intelligence to help us picture exactly how that would look. If the following phony-but-funny image of “Pope Donald I” does not make your day, then nothing will:

Thus, I say again to the cardinals: please make this happen!

Who would oppose papal rallies? Or papal golf outings?

Who would object to the masses at Saint Peter’s Basilica opening with commentary on the size of the congregation?

Above all, who would ignore Pope Donald I’s Catholic Church?

