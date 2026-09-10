Trump Announces $500 Obamacare Rebate Checks Will Be Sent to Nearly 1 Million Americans 'In Just a Few Weeks'

President Donald Trump said Thursday that one million Americans will receive $500 rebate checks to make them whole again, after being overcharged for Obamacare.

“President Donald J. Trump announces $500 rebate checks to nearly 1 million hardworking Americans who were wrongly overcharged through Obamacare,” The White House announced on X.

“Our Administration is doing the right thing and giving the money back to the people who were wrongly ripped off.”

President Donald J. Trump announces $500 rebate checks to nearly 1 million hardworking Americans who were wrongly overcharged through Obamacare. “Our Administration is doing the right thing and giving the money back to the people who were wrongly ripped off.” pic.twitter.com/XWA1wlzRH8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2026

The post included a video message from Trump, who said, “Today I’m very thrilled to make an important announcement on the cost of health care affecting hard-working families all across the United States. Our administration has discovered that under sleepy Joe Biden, American households buying health insurance through the Obamacare exchange, which is a disaster, and the Healthcare.gov, were massively overcharged, to put it mildly.”

The president said customers were “forced to pay excessive fees” and accused the Biden administration of knowing about it, but “kept the money” anyway.

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“They never let anyone know,” Trump declared. “Our administration is doing the right thing in giving the money back to the people who were wrongly ripped off. Nearly one million hard-working Americans in 30 states will soon be getting refunds of $500 each, with a check sent to their home address. In many cases, these refunds will cover the entire spike in your insurance costs by Democrats, who solely work to protect big insurance companies. The big insurance companies own the Democrats.”

The commander in chief called on Congress to pass his “Great Healthcare Plan,” adding that costs will come down if money is given directly to the people, instead of big insurance providers.

“We’ll have maximum price transparency and require all prices to be posted in plain, beautiful English. And we will get insurance companies to disclose their profits and how many claims they deny, so that we know the good ones from the bad. But the relief begins with refunding everyone who was overcharged.”

He added that the rebates will be sent out “in just a few weeks.”

The White House also released a fact sheet Thursday highlighting the discrepancy, along with various measures taken by the Trump administration to bring down health care costs.

“The Biden Administration overcharged Americans through Obamacare plan exchange ‘user fees’ that were passed on to consumers in the form of higher premiums, funding the operations of the federal Obamacare exchange far in excess of what was needed to run the exchange,” the sheet read.

“As a result, the Biden Administration accumulated a significant surplus of funds that were not used to benefit the Americans who paid these higher premiums.

“President Trump is refunding these excess fees to Americans who do not receive premium assistance under the Unaffordable Care Act — and therefore paid the full cost of Biden’s premium tax — in the 30 states that use the federal exchange for the operations of their Obamacare markets.”

The states include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The White House cited the administration’s efforts to crack down on “fraud and corruption” and outlined previous actions taken by the president to bring down costs.

Steps taken by Trump included closing loopholes, signing tax cuts into law, and issuing various executive orders that focused on price transparency, Medicare and Medicaid rule enforcement, and his “Most-Favored-Nation” prescription drug initiative.

“As of August 31, 2026, the Trump Administration has reached 26 deals with pharmaceutical manufacturers, covering nearly 90% of the branded drug market,” the fact sheet continued.

“President Trump has been steadfast in putting the American people first over large insurance company profits by ensuring Obamacare funds, to the maximum extent possible, go to Americans: ‘The government is going to pay the money directly to you… the big insurance companies lose and the people of our country win.'”

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