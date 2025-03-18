Trump Announces Appointments for Gen. Michael Flynn and Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump on Monday announced appointments to the boards governing America’s service academies.

The appointments included a smattering of well-known names, including Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser in Trump’s first term, Sean Spicer, Trump’s first White House press secretary in his first term, and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“I am pleased to announce a new Board of Visitors for our Nation’s oldest Military Academy, West Point. Major General David Bellavia, Lieutenant General Dan Walrath, General Michael Flynn, Congressman Wesley Hunt, Maureen Bannon, and Meghan Mobbs are hereby appointed to the Board. They will make our Country proud. Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Our Great United States Air Force Academy will soon have an incredible Board of Visitors, composed of Doug Nikolai, Dan Clark, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Charlie Kirk, and Dina Powell. Congratulations to all!” Trump added in a separate Truth post.

“Completing my list of appointments to the United States Naval Academy, I am happy to announce that the full Board will consist of Sean Spicer, Walt Nauta, Congressman “Doc Ronnie” Jackson, Congressman Derek Van Order, Senator Tim Sheehy, and Earl Ehrhart. Congratulations to you all!” Trump posted in a third Truth post.

Spicer had been on the board during Trump’s first term, but was removed by former President Joe Biden. Spicer went to court to fight his removal but lost, according to Politico.

As noted by The Hill, Maureen Bannon is an Army veteran who is the daughter of conservative commentator Steve Bannon.

Nauta has been Trump’s personal aide. He was among those indicted in the since-dropped case alleging Trump mishandled classified documents after his first term as president.

Flynn responded in a post on X that he was happy to have a role in shaping the nation’s future defenders.

It is an absolute privilege to continue to serve our U.S. military in this capacity. Being appointed by the 47th President of the United States, President @realDonaldTrump (the greatest President in my lifetime) on the West Point Board of Visitors is an absolute honor and a… https://t.co/YMWiPg949o — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) March 17, 2025

“Our military, especially our Army, is an important institution that has provided so many leaders, not only to our Army, but to our nation. Just an incredible opportunity and I look forward to helping shape the future of West Point, our Army and our nation. Thank you President Trump for this amazing opportunity,” Flynn wrote.

Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, said the appointments were a sign that the nation is changing for the better.

Thank you, Mr. President. The American people deserve service academies with exactly one focus: Recruiting and developing the best cadets possible to protect this country and her liberties. I am honored to have the chance to assist President Trump in executing this mission. pic.twitter.com/t9EXuEK9zd — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 17, 2025

“The American people deserve service academies with exactly one focus: Recruiting and developing the best cadets possible to protect this country and her liberties. I am honored to have the chance to assist President Trump in executing this mission,” he posted on X.

Tuberville shared a similar sentiment.

“Our Military Service Academies should be building LEADERS for the greatest fighting force on earth…not ‘social justice warriors’. I’m honored to be part of helping to restore that mission. Thank you, Mr. President!” he wrote on X.

