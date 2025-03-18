Share
News
(L) Michael Flynn, former U.S. National Security advisor to former President Trump, speaks at a campaign event for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel on April 21, 2022 at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio. (R) Co-founder Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump during an event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
(L) Michael Flynn, former U.S. National Security advisor to former President Trump, speaks at a campaign event for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel on April 21, 2022 at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio. (R) Co-founder Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump during an event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Dustin Franz / Getty Images ; Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Appointments for Gen. Michael Flynn and Charlie Kirk

 By Jack Davis  March 18, 2025 at 9:25am
Share

President Donald Trump on Monday announced appointments to the boards governing America’s service academies.

The appointments included a smattering of well-known names, including Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser in Trump’s first term, Sean Spicer, Trump’s first White House press secretary in his first term, and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

“I am pleased to announce a new Board of Visitors for our Nation’s oldest Military Academy, West Point. Major General David Bellavia, Lieutenant General Dan Walrath, General Michael Flynn, Congressman Wesley Hunt, Maureen Bannon, and Meghan Mobbs are hereby appointed to the Board. They will make our Country proud. Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Our Great United States Air Force Academy will soon have an incredible Board of Visitors, composed of Doug Nikolai, Dan Clark, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Charlie Kirk, and Dina Powell. Congratulations to all!” Trump added in a separate Truth post.

“Completing my list of appointments to the United States Naval Academy, I am happy to announce that the full Board will consist of Sean Spicer, Walt Nauta, Congressman “Doc Ronnie” Jackson, Congressman Derek Van Order, Senator Tim Sheehy, and Earl Ehrhart. Congratulations to you all!” Trump posted in a third Truth post.

Spicer had been on the board during Trump’s first term, but was removed by former President Joe Biden. Spicer went to court to fight his removal but lost, according to Politico.

As noted by The Hill, Maureen Bannon is an Army veteran who is the daughter of conservative commentator Steve Bannon.

Nauta has been Trump’s personal aide. He was among those indicted in the since-dropped case alleging Trump mishandled classified documents after his first term as president.

Flynn responded in a post on X that he was happy to have a role in shaping the nation’s future defenders.

Do you support these appointments?

“It is an absolute privilege to continue to serve our U.S. military in this capacity. Being appointed by the 47th President of the United States, President @realDonaldTrump (the greatest President in my lifetime) on the West Point Board of Visitors is an absolute honor and a humbling opportunity,” Flynn wrote.

“Our military, especially our Army, is an important institution that has provided so many leaders, not only to our Army, but to our nation. Just an incredible opportunity and I look forward to helping shape the future of West Point, our Army and our nation. Thank you President Trump for this amazing opportunity,” Flynn wrote.

Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, said the appointments were a sign that the nation is changing for the better.

Related:
Trump Gives Iran a Firm Deadline in 'Tough' Letter: Report

“The American people deserve service academies with exactly one focus: Recruiting and developing the best cadets possible to protect this country and her liberties. I am honored to have the chance to assist President Trump in executing this mission,” he posted on X.

Tuberville shared a similar sentiment.

“Our Military Service Academies should be building LEADERS for the greatest fighting force on earth…not ‘social justice warriors’. I’m honored to be part of helping to restore that mission. Thank you, Mr. President!” he wrote on X.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Gives Iran a Firm Deadline in 'Tough' Letter: Report
Trump DOJ Hits Back After Judge Blocks Deportation Flights and Demands Answers to 5 Questions
Alarming Video: 'Sound Cannon' Blasts Crowd Clean in Two
Major Frozen Meal Brands Issue Recalls Over 'Wood-Like Material'
Marijuana Usage Dramatically Increases Chance of Heart Attack, Stroke in Young, Healthy People - 2 Devastating Studies
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation