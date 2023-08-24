Former President Donald Trump told his Truth Social followers on Thursday that he needed to take time out from celebrating the impact of his interview with Tucker Carlson to get arraigned.

Trump is to be arraigned Thursday in Atlanta on charges stemming from his challenge to the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Eighteen other people have been charged along with Trump in connection with their efforts to challenge the results.

The main focus on Trump’s Truth Social posts Thursday were his presidential campaign and his interview with Carlson, which aired Wednesday night as the other Republican presidential candidates were debating in Milwaukee.

“The Tucker Carlson Interview with me was a BLOCKBUSTER,” Trump posted.

“231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!’ Trump later posted before noting he would have to pause for a while.

“But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE!” he wrote.

“ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.,” Trump wrote.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump have gathered outside of Fulton County Jail on Rice Street. https://t.co/90Nt7H2Zex — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) August 24, 2023

Trump later added a jab at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the prosecution of the former president.

“Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread! One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off ‘get Trump’ (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life. This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!” he posted.

President Donald J Trump has left Newark and is en route to Fulton County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is just as responsible as DA Fani Willis for Trump’s arrest. Atlanta may be the most lawless dumpster fire in all of America. pic.twitter.com/RlW6lCRZ2T — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) August 24, 2023

According to NBC, Trump departed for Atlanta from Newark, New Jersey, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tight security and a bevy of supporters were waiting at the Fulton County Jail, where Trump was to be arraigned.

“He’s being persecuted,” said Lyle Rayworth, a supporter from Carroll County, Georgia.

“They impeached him twice. Now they’re trying to indict him four times. They’re trying to eliminate him from the ballot box,” Rayworth said.

Mark Meadows’ mugshot — Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/NPcukDorTV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2023

Earlier in the day, Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, was arraigned and released on $100,000 bond, according to CNN. Trump has already agreed to a $200,000 bond.

