Share
News
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City on Sept. 11, 2024.
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City on Sept. 11, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Trump Announces He's Awarding Rudy Giuliani with the 'Highest Civilian Honor' After Serious Injury

 By Jack Davis  September 2, 2025 at 7:03am
Share

Ahead of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, which propelled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani into the national limelight, President Donald Trump announced that Giuliani will be award the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Trump’s announcement also comes shortly after the 81-year-old once hailed as “America’s Mayor” was involved in a car accident in New Hampshire.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote.

Giuliani was ending his term-limited time as mayor of New York City when terrorists struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan. Giuliani returned to the national spotlight as he supported Trump when the New York City-based billionaire ran for the White House in 2016. He later served as an attorney for Trump and became heavily involved in the battles over the results of the 2020 election.

On Monday, Giuliani was released from a New Hampshire hospital after being treated for injuries suffered in a Saturday accident, according to The New York Times.

“I have some healing to do, but I’m otherwise in great shape,” Giuliani told a friend named Arthur Aidala, per The New York Times.

“A little car accident won’t be slowing him down,” Michael Ragusa, the security chief for Giuliani, said.

The Saturday accident took place when the vehicle in which Giuliani was riding was “struck from behind at high speed,” Ragusa said Sunday, according to CBS News.

Giuliani suffered “fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

Related:
Breaking: Rudy Giuliani Rushed to Trauma Center Following Car Crash, Sustained Serious Injuries

Ragusa said on X that the chain of events leading to the crash began when Giuliani was “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident.”

Giuliani and his associate, Ted Goodman, were heading southbound on Interstate 93 at that time, New Hampshire State Police and Ragusa said.

Ragusa said Giuliani “rendered assistance” and contacted 911. He “remained on scene with her until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,” Ragusa said.

After that point, Giuliani and Goodman were struck by a vehicle, ending up across the highway from where troopers had responded to the alleged domestic violence victim.

Goodman, Giuliani, and Lauren Kemp, 19, the driver of the vehicle that struck the car Giuliani was in, were all taken to a hospital after the vehicles involved in the crash were significantly damaged.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Disney to Pay $10 Million for Violating Children's Privacy Rules with Certain YouTube Videos
Agitators Set Up Guillotine Outside ICE Building Amid Clash with Law Enforcement
Trump to Relocate Space Command Headquarters, Reversing Biden Decision
Trump Announces He's Awarding Rudy Giuliani with the 'Highest Civilian Honor' After Serious Injury
CEO of Largest Food Company in the World Fired Over 'Romantic Relationship' with Employee
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation