Kid Rock, left, has convinced President Donald Trump -- seen in a September photo during his 2024 campaign -- to agree to a meeting with liberal TV host Bill Maher.
Trump Announces Big Plan Cooked up by Kid Rock - Trump Doesn't Like It, But Will Give It a Try (and So Will Bill Maher)

 By Randy DeSoto  March 31, 2025 at 11:55am
President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he will be meeting with longtime critic Bill Maher at the White House as a favor to music artist Kid Rock.

Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time,” also confirmed the invitation, likening the visit to President Richard Nixon’s trip to China in the early 1970s.

“I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP,” the president posted on Truth Social.

“I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting. The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc,” Trump continued.

He predicted that the response from Maher will be very much like how the Democrats reacted to his address to a joint session of Congress earlier this month, when they did not applaud for anything, including the naming of a 13-year-old cancer survivor as an honorary Secret Service agent.

Trump concluded, “Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!”

Maher also tried to set expectations when discussing his plans to have dinner with Trump at the White House in a yet-to-be publicly announced date.

Maher has been notoriously critical of Trump, but also of Democrats. Should Trump meet with him?

He told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, “I’m doing it first of all because it was presented as … maybe this is a beginning to heal America.”

“Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America. I can’t. Okay, let’s get that clear — I’m not going to be healing America. But if two guys who’ve been at each other for so long — I mean, it’s kind of a Nixon-to-China thing,” Maher added.

“I have the credentials. There was nobody who was harder on Trump,” he said.

Maher contended that people from the MAGA world respect him because he is “honest about the woke train to Crazytown.”

He also told Cuomo he’s not sure that his late parents, who were Kennedy Democrats, would not have supported Trump.

Maher further pointed out that it is an honor to be invited to a private dinner at the White House.

“I’m impressed by it — a lot. I’m impressed the f*** out of it. I get to go to the White House. And yes, that is the structure of this dinner — it’s just, ‘Let’s talk. Let’s talk to each other face to face. Let’s stop shouting from 3,000 miles away,'” Maher said.

“If they expect me to be leaving in a MAGA hat, they’re gonna be very disappointed,” Maher added. “But I know they don’t. It probably will accomplish very little, but you gotta try, man, you gotta try.”

Cuomo affirmed the decision, saying, “I love that you’re going. I think it’s great. For exactly the reasons you said.”

