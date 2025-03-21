President Donald Trump on Friday announced major news for Boeing, the once-iconic aircraft maker whose reputation plummeted during 2024 amid multiple incidents involving its passenger jets.

Trump said Boeing has won the competition to build what’s been called the Next Generation Air Dominance fighter to replace the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, according to Reuters.

Trump said the fighter will be called the F-47.

“We’ve given an order for a lot. We can’t tell you the price,” Trump said.

Dominate the Skies Get your first look at what will be the most advanced, lethal, & adaptable fighter ever developed… the U.S. Air Force’s F-47. pic.twitter.com/ca1CeBABb5 — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) March 21, 2025

The Associated Press reported that the initial contract is worth $20 billion.

The War Zone reported that current estimates based on initial concepts of the jet would put the cost of each fighter in the $300 million range.

Trump said Boeing’s selection came “after a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America’s top aerospace companies,” according to USA Today.

“The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built,” Trump said. “Nothing in the world comes even close to it.”

Trump noted that the jet could be sold to allies, according to Reuters.

“Our allies are calling constantly. They want to buy them also,” he said.

The win is a major one for Boeing, which since a panel fell off an Alaska Airlines jet in January 2024 has been on the defensive over the quality of its jets, especially after subsequent safety incidents that heightened the concerns.

As for Lockheed, the loss comes as issues over the F-35 fighter jet have marred relations with the Department of Defense.

In its reporting, AP said the F-47 “will have stealth and penetration capabilities that far exceed those of its current fleet and is essential in a potential conflict with China.”

The plane is designed to do more than win dogfights; as the AP reported, “the manned jet will serve as quarterback to a fleet of future drone aircraft designed to be able to penetrate the air defenses of China and any other potential foes.”

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin: The F-47 will be the “crown jewel in the next generation air dominance family of systems.” pic.twitter.com/UZM5xqDOOy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 21, 2025

“We’re going to write the next generation of modern aerial warfare with this,” Gen. David Allvin, chief of staff of the Air Force, said.

