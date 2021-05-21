Combined Shape
Trump Announces He's Bringing His Signature Rallies Back to These Locations

Dillon BurroughsMay 21, 2021 at 9:25am
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to relaunch his popular large-scale rallies in key battleground states this summer as he continues to fuel speculation regarding a 2024 comeback presidential run.

“We’ll be doing one in Florida, we’re going to do one in Ohio, we’re going to do one in North Carolina,” Trump said during an interview that aired Thursday on One America News, according to CNN.

“We’ll be announcing them very soon over the next week or two,” the former president added.

Trump will also be making an appearance at the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 state convention next month.

The former president is slated to speak live at the June 5 convention dinner in Greenville.

Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024?

“Trump’s speech will be closed to the media, and journalists won’t be able to view it via Livestream or alternate forms, said Livy Polen, a spokeswoman for the NC GOP,” The Associated Press reported.

The event holds special significance as the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has considered a 2022 U.S. Senate run in North Carolina.

Trump has not yet endorsed any of the current Tar Heel State candidates for the seat. Republican Sen. Richard Burr has announced he does not plan to run for re-election, according to The Hill.

The former president has not held a traditional rally since the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol that later led to Trump being impeached for a second time by the House.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump had been known for well-attended rally events reaching tens of thousands of people.

For a 2018 Trump event in Houston, Texas, more than 77,000 people signed up to attend.

The venue only held 18,000 people.

With a series of new events, Trump could build strong momentum for a presidential comeback bid. The rallies will also likely highlight key midterm battles in the House and Senate.

Texas Republic Rep. Dan Crenshaw said he believes Trump will continue to hold sway over the GOP while warning anti-Trump Republicans to avoid pushing away the former president.

“I believe that you’re not going to excommunicate a former president and I refuse to go into this sort of black and white thinking…these are complex human relationships that involve millions of people,” Crenshaw has said, according to the Daily Mail.

Trump Announces He's Bringing His Signature Rallies Back to These Locations
