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President Donald Trump said he has invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, to the White House for peace talks.
President Donald Trump said he has invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, to the White House for peace talks. (Ohad Zwigenberg / AP; Lebanese Presidency press office / AP)

Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon, Historic White House Peace Talks

 By Randy DeSoto  April 16, 2026 at 1:05pm
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President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, and he has invited the leaders of both countries to the White House for peace talks.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!” he added.

Trump said in a subsequent post, “In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!”

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported the talks could lead to Lebanon joining the Abraham Accords, which were a series of peace agreements the Trump administration brokered between Israel and other regional nations during the president’s first term in 2020.

The nations that signed the agreements included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and, later, Sudan in 2021.

Related:
Iranian President Says Negotiations Rendered 'Meaningless' by Israel's Lebanon Strikes

On his Trinity Broadcasting Network podcast earlier this month, Middle East expert Joel Rosenberg mentioned both Lebanon and Saudi Arabia as potentially the next signatories to the Abraham Accords.

The BBC reported Thursday that the conflicts that Trump helped end include Pakistan and India, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Last June, Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis,” according to the BBC.

The next month, during a meeting at the White House, Netanyahu informed Trump that he had also nominated the president for the prize.

“I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It is nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well-deserved, and you should get it,” the prime minister said.

“President Trump has demonstrated steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, security, and stability around the world,” Netanyahu wrote in the letter to the members of the Nobel Committee. “In the Middle East, his efforts brought dramatic change and created new opportunities to expand the circle of peace and normalization.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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