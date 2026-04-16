Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon, Historic White House Peace Talks

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, and he has invited the leaders of both countries to the White House for peace talks.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!” he added.

President Donald J. Trump announces a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. “It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!” pic.twitter.com/YujXwyUReM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 16, 2026

Trump said in a subsequent post, “In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!”

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟭𝟭:𝟱𝟯 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟭𝟲.𝟮𝟲 In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 16, 2026

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported the talks could lead to Lebanon joining the Abraham Accords, which were a series of peace agreements the Trump administration brokered between Israel and other regional nations during the president’s first term in 2020.

The nations that signed the agreements included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and, later, Sudan in 2021.

Israeli officials tell Fox News they believe direct talks could lead to Lebanon joining the Abraham Accords. pic.twitter.com/13ax8gFKOA — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 16, 2026

On his Trinity Broadcasting Network podcast earlier this month, Middle East expert Joel Rosenberg mentioned both Lebanon and Saudi Arabia as potentially the next signatories to the Abraham Accords.

The BBC reported Thursday that the conflicts that Trump helped end include Pakistan and India, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

Last June, Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis,” according to the BBC.

The next month, during a meeting at the White House, Netanyahu informed Trump that he had also nominated the president for the prize.

“I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It is nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well-deserved, and you should get it,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Prime Minister Netanyahu gave @POTUS @realDonaldTrump the letter of nomination during their White House meeting. pic.twitter.com/ayGSHoEcmH — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 8, 2025

“President Trump has demonstrated steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, security, and stability around the world,” Netanyahu wrote in the letter to the members of the Nobel Committee. “In the Middle East, his efforts brought dramatic change and created new opportunities to expand the circle of peace and normalization.”

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