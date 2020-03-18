SECTIONS
Trump Announces Closure of Northern Border to All 'Non-Essential Traffic'

By Erin Coates
Published March 18, 2020 at 10:58am
The northern border between the United States and Canada will be closed to “non-essential traffic” in response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” he tweeted.

“Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the decision in a media conference in Ottawa, CNBC reported.

“I just spoke to President Trump again this morning, and we have agreed that both Canada and the United States will temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border,” Trudeau said.

“Travelers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism. In both our countries, we’re encouraging people to stay home.”

He added that Americans and Canadians who need to cross the border to do “essential work or for other urgent reasons” will be permitted to do so.

“Our governments recognize that it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries,” he said.

“These supply chains ensure that food, fuel and life-saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border. Supply chains including trucking will not be affected by this new measure.”

Trudeau had announced Monday that he was closing Canada’s border to non-citizens, but Americans were exempt until Wednesday, according to USA Today.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the prime minister’s wife, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

“Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” Cameron Ahmad, communications director for the prime minister, said in a statement.

“Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.”

Canada is just the latest country added to the list of foreign nations whose citizens are unable to enter the United States at this time.

Citizens from China, Iran and certain European countries, as well as anyone who visited those countries 14 days before they traveled to the U.S., are not allowed to under the country.

The European countries on the list are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

United States citizens can return home, but must do so through one of 13 designated airports with “enhanced entry screening.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
