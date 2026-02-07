Trump Announces 'Clues' Found in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: 'We Could Have Some Answers'

President Donald Trump on Friday offered an upbeat assessment of the investigation into the suspected kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

The 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie has not been seen since Saturday, Jan. 31. Officials believe she was forcibly taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

“I’ll give you a little statement, I think we’re doing very well in that regard,” Trump said, according to People Magazine.

“You’re probably surprised to hear that. I think we’re doing very well, meaning we have some clues I think that are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.”

In response to a question about the ongoing search for where she might be, Trump said, “I’m not talking about a search, I’m talking about a solution.”

“We have some things that I think that we’ll maybe come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever that could be definitive,” he said. “A lot’s taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation in the last couple of hours.”

As noted by the New York Post, investigators on Friday removed an SUV from Nancy Guthrie’s home and also took a device from the roof of the house.

Former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro said a camera on the roof of the house had apparently been overlooked in the initial sweep of the home.

“Apparently on that roof, the agents recovered a new camera, a camera that apparently they hadn’t been aware of and they took it into their custody. I don’t know anymore than that as to why it hadn’t been recovered, what it might see,” Mauro said.

Guthrie’s neighbor, Laura Gargano, said she suggested police should check the roof.

“I did notice on an aerial shot that it looked like her roof had been recoated recently,” Gargano said, adding that it was not normal for the roof to be as clean as it appeared to be.

“When you recoat your roof it gets dirty pretty quickly and we’ve had lot of rains the previous three weeks, so it would be normal for a roof to be a little dirty.”

“If you’re looking for surface people that visited, that’s just one thing to check,” she added. “It could be nothing but I noticed it.”

Multiple communications have been received by media outlets, with another sent to KOLD-TV on Friday, according to CNN. Some alleged ransom notes have been declared as hoaxes.

No comment on this specific note had been released.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said there are no suspects yet, according to NBC.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “We’re actively looking at everybody we come across, in this case, everybody. We would be irresponsible if we didn’t talk to everybody.”

Nanos said media events will only be held in the future when “we have some real evidence or something to bring up.”

“It’s pretty pointless to just keep hounding the same things over and over,” he said.

