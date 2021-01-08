Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Announces His Decision on Biden Inauguration

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published January 8, 2021 at 12:01pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said Friday that he does not plan to attend Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump tweeted, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

The Associated Press reported that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the ceremony.

TRENDING: ABC News Calls for 'Cleansing' of Trump Supporters in Wake of Capitol Incursion

“It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now,” a Pence insider told Politico.

Trump’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after he released a video stating that now all legal avenues for contesting the election have been exhausted, his focus will be on transitioning to the new administration.

“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote,” the president said.

“In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.”

“Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” Trump added.

Noticeably missing from his remarks was any mention of Biden’s name or congratulations for a victory in the 2020 presidential race.

The president has repeatedly pointed to voting irregularities in swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, where he enjoyed significant leads on election night in November, only to see them evaporate as votes continued to be counted — particularly in the large metropolitan areas of Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit and Milwaukee.

He has also cited the many statistical anomalies that marked the 2020 contest, like the low mail-in absentee ballot rejection rate in the swing states, as well as several Republicans gaining seats in the House in their races nationwide, even as the incumbent Republican president came up short.

RELATED: Joe Biden Inaugural Parade Canceled for ‘Reimagined’ Virtual Event

There, of course, has been no love lost between Trump and Biden.

The former vice president launched his campaign by accusing the president of being a racist and has continued that drumbeat of hot rhetoric since, while Trump has often questioned Biden’s mental and ethical fitness for office.

Do  you support Trump's decision not to attend Biden's inauguration?

In his Thursday remarks following rioters breaking into the U.S. Capitol the previous day, Biden charged Trump with spending his presidency seeking to undermine the rule of law.

“The past four years, we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law clear in everything he has done,” Biden said in the address.

“He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy from the outset. And yesterday was the culmination of that unrelenting attack.”

There have only been three instances in the past where the outgoing president did not attend the inauguration of his successor.

John Adams, when Thomas Jefferson became president in 1801, did not attend Jefferson’s initiation into office, following a very acrimonious campaign.

John Quincy Adams did not attend Andrew Jackson’s inauguration in 1829, due to a similarly controversial race. Nor did Andrew Johnson attend the swearing in of Ulysses S. Grant in 1869.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Announces His Decision on Biden Inauguration
Freshman Congresswoman Plans to Fly an Israeli Flag Right Next to Tlaib's Office
Mayor Bowser Calls for Legislation for DC Statehood on POTUS' Desk in First 100 Days
Twitter Takes Major Action Against Trump's Message to Rioters
Bomb Squad Responds After Explosive Device Is Found at Republican National Committee Headquarters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×