President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One on Thursday.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One on Thursday. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Announces DOGE Made a 'Horrible' Discovery: 'What They Found Is Incredible'

 By Ben Zeisloft  April 4, 2025 at 3:56am
President Donald Trump affirmed on Thursday that he wants Elon Musk to remain with the administration for as long as he would like, hinting that his Department of Government Efficiency recently made a shocking discovery.

Trump was asked on Air Force One about how long Musk would stay on board with the administration as a “special government employee,” according to Fox News.

“Elon is fantastic. He’s a patriot,” Trump answered.

Musk is allowed to stay “as long as he’d like,” while the commander-in-chief himself would prefer that he remain “as long as possible.”

“I like smart people, and he’s a smart person. I also like him, personally,” Trump commented.

“We’re in no rush. But there will be a point at which time Elon’s going to have to leave.”

The work of DOGE is especially important, according to Trump, because of a discovery made earlier on Thursday.

“They found something today that is horrible. It is horrible,” Trump said. “You will find out very soon. What they found is incredible.”

Trump did not offer further details when pressed by reporters.

Fox News said that “special government employees” are only allowed to work for the federal government for up to 130 days out of every period of 365 days, meaning that Musk’s time for the year would expire on May 30.

Trump said he may appoint Musk to a more formal position, but observed that “he also has a company to run, or a number of companies to run.”

Trump added that “the secretaries” in his Cabinet are expected to take over the government efficiency effort once Musk departs.

“I’d keep him as long as I can keep him,” Trump said earlier this week, per Fox News.

“He’s a very talented guy. You know, I love very smart people. He’s very smart. And he’s done a good job.”

The comments come after Politico published a story claiming that Musk would imminently leave the White House over frictions within the Trump team.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the scoop “garbage” on social media.

“Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete,” she made clear.

Trump previously said in the days after the election that the DOGE would remain in place until July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Conversation