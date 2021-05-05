News
Trump Announces His Endorsement to Replace Liz Cheney in Key Leadership Role

Dillon BurroughsMay 5, 2021 at 10:31am
Former President Donald Trump endorsed New York Rep. Elise Stefanik on Wednesday to replace Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of the House Republican Conference.

“Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!” Trump added.

Stefanik took to Twitter to thank the former president for his endorsement.

Cheney criticized Trump earlier this week, claiming the “2020 presidential election was not stolen.”

Should Elise Stefanik Replace Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair?

“This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler shared in a statement provided to ABC News.

Trump is not alone in his call for Stefanik to replace Cheney.

Laren Fine, a spokeswoman for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said, “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda,” according to The New York Times.

“Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that,” she added.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined in criticisms of Cheney, reportedly telling told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy on Tuesday that he’s “had it” with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House.

The off-air remarks came before an interview in which McCarthy discussed GOP representatives’ dissatisfaction with Cheney, according to Axios.

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy told Doocy.

“I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden also released a statement attacking Cheney.

“Liz Cheney was put on notice when our conference held a vote to remove her in February,”  he said, according to Fox News.

“Her role is to lead House Republican messaging, but she is totally unaligned with the majority of our party. We cannot fight for the America First agenda with her in a leadership position,” Gooden added.

Cheney could reportedly be ousted by the end of the month.

