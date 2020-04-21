SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Announces Executive Order To 'Suspend Immigration into the United States'

President Donald Trump takes questions at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Tasos Katopodis / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump takes questions at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 21, 2020 at 7:40am
Print

With America reeling from the impacts of the coronavirus that breached its borders after brewing in China, President Donald Trump on Monday said he wants to temporarily suspend immigration to promote a national recovery and protect Americans.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

The tweet was Trump’s only Monday comment on the matter.

TRENDING: Cuomo Calls Trump Comments Bulls***, But Turns Out Cuomo Created That Bull with Selective Editing

As of Tuesday morning, no order had been issued.

It was unclear whether Trump planned to suspend entry into the United States for a period of time or cancel any single immigration program outright.

“President Trump is committed to protecting the health and economic well-being of American citizens as we face unprecedented times,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, according to a media pool report.

“As President Trump has said, ‘Decades of record immigration have produced lower wages and higher unemployment for our citizens, especially for African-American and Latino workers.’ At a time when Americans are looking to get back to work, action is necessary.”

Do you support a temporary ban on immigration?

The Washington Post, citing two unnamed White House officials, said the order is being draft for Trump to sign, with that action potentially coming Tuesday.

Specifically, the order is being written up by the Department of Homeland Security, according to Politico.

The order, The Post reported, “would suspend nearly all immigration under the rationale of preventing the spread of infection by foreigners arriving from abroad.”

White House officials do not believe that the order would be in effect long-term, the outlet added.

Alex Nowrasteh, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, told The Post that in a time of national emergency, a president probably has the power to temporarily block immigration.

RELATED: Trump Addresses Why Illegal Immigrants Not Eligible for Stimulus Checks: 'They Came in Illegally'

Although the White House was sparing with details, congressional Democrats did not wait for the full picture to emerge before denouncing the expected order:

But others said Trump was delivering the medicine America needs:

“The president’s comments reflect a sensitivity to a primary purpose of all immigration laws of every country, and that is to protect a nation’s vulnerable workers,” said Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, which supports immigration restrictions.

“With tens of millions of Americans who want to work full time not able to, most immigration makes no sense today, and to allow it to continue at its current level at this time would show a callous disregard for those enduring deep economic suffering,” he told Politico.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







New York Coronavirus Hot Spot Residents Sue WHO Over Alleged 'Cover-Up'
Trump Announces Executive Order To 'Suspend Immigration into the United States'
Zuckerberg: Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protests on Facebook is 'Harmful Misinformation and We Take That Down'
Dozens of NYC Inmates Freed Because of Coronavirus Already Rearrested for New Alleged Crimes
Texas Governor Wants To Lead Country in Reopening: 'God's Hand Is Working'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×