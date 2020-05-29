SECTIONS
Trump Announces His Final Decision on World Health Organization

By Jack Davis
Published May 29, 2020 at 4:37pm
Amid a fiery tirade aimed at China, President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States is severing its relationship with the World Health Organization.

During a Rose Garden appearance at which he took no questions, Trump slammed China for its response to the coronavirus.

“The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” Trump said.

“China’s cover-up of the Wuhan Virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,000 American lives and over a million lives worldwide,” he went on.

“Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization and pressured the World Health Organization to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered by Chinese authorities.”

Trump later turned to the WHO. Because of his dissatisfaction with the organization, the president had initially suspended funding to the WHO and went on to call for reforms.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump said.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act.

Do you support President Trump's decision to leave the WHO?

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

Some lashed out at the president after his announcement.


Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump failed to talk about the issues that mattered — coronavirus and racism.

“President Trump’s Rose Garden event just now was pathetic. It perfectly encapsulates his inability to lead when our nation needs it most. The only question is whether President Trump is afraid to lead or just doesn’t know how,” Schumer said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“Our communities are hurting from senseless murders and years of racism and injustice. But President Trump is only interested in scapegoating and divisiveness when he should be leading,” Schumer said.

Patrice Harris, the president of the American Medical Association, said Trump’s action “serves no logical purpose and makes finding a way out of this public health crisis dramatically more challenging,” The Washington Post reported.

Others rallied around the president.

During his Rose Garden appearance, Trump also slammed China on trade, accused the communist regime of stealing intellectual property and said that because Hong Kong’s pro-China leadership is muzzling pro-democracy protesters, Hong Kong’s special trade status would be revoked.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
