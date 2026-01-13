Trump Announces His First Move After 'Locked and Loaded' Warning Against Iran

As roiling protests continue to escalate within Iran, the Islamic Republic has faced plenty of criticism — and warning — from abroad.

Multiple countries, including the U.S., have warned Iran not to kill its own citizens, who are protesting against extreme economic hardship that is the result of the brutal combination of soaring inflation and a collapsing currency.

President Donald Trump, in fact, didn’t mince words when he first told the Islamic Republic to behave itself as these riots began to spring up.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 01.02.26 02:58 AM If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 2, 2026

“If Iran [shoots] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump posted on Jan. 2.

He added, “We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

With Iran refusing to back off from killing its own citizens, Trump has decided to make the first move instead — albeit one that involves no actual military combat (for now).

On Monday, the president took to Truth Social to announce that he was going after Iran’s trading partners in a move to further put pressure on Tehran to self-correct.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:46 PM EST 01.12.26 Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 12, 2026

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump posted. “This Order is final and conclusive.”

According to Fox News, this order would directly involve several prominent countries, including China, Russia, Turkey, and Brazil.

The outlet further reports that, per human rights activists, there are at least 544 deaths as of Monday, with many more cases being reviewed.

It remains to be seen if Trump will go through on his “locked and loaded” threat should those numbers worsen.

Late Sunday, Trump did mention that some “very strong” military options were still on the table with respect to handling the Iranian regime.

“We’re looking at it very seriously,” he told reporters while aboard Air Force One. “The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination.”

Perhaps most disconcertingly, Fox News also reported that “Iran may also already have over eight American citizens and residents in its captivity.”

In that same scrum aboard Air Force One, Trump noted that Iran seemed to want “to negotiate,” but that it may be too little, too late.

“We may have to act before a meeting,” he said.

