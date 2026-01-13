Share
News
President Donald Trump takes questions from members of the media during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump takes questions from members of the media during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Trump Announces His First Move After 'Locked and Loaded' Warning Against Iran

 By Bryan Chai  January 13, 2026 at 5:21am
Share

As roiling protests continue to escalate within Iran, the Islamic Republic has faced plenty of criticism — and warning — from abroad.

Multiple countries, including the U.S., have warned Iran not to kill its own citizens, who are protesting against extreme economic hardship that is the result of the brutal combination of soaring inflation and a collapsing currency.

President Donald Trump, in fact, didn’t mince words when he first told the Islamic Republic to behave itself as these riots began to spring up.

“If Iran [shoots] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Trump posted on Jan. 2.

He added, “We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

With Iran refusing to back off from killing its own citizens, Trump has decided to make the first move instead — albeit one that involves no actual military combat (for now).

On Monday, the president took to Truth Social to announce that he was going after Iran’s trading partners in a move to further put pressure on Tehran to self-correct.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump posted. “This Order is final and conclusive.”

Related:
'It's Stopping': Trump Makes Major Claim About Deadly Iranian Protests

According to Fox News, this order would directly involve several prominent countries, including China, Russia, Turkey, and Brazil.

The outlet further reports that, per human rights activists, there are at least 544 deaths as of Monday, with many more cases being reviewed.

It remains to be seen if Trump will go through on his “locked and loaded” threat should those numbers worsen.

Late Sunday, Trump did mention that some “very strong” military options were still on the table with respect to handling the Iranian regime.

“We’re looking at it very seriously,” he told reporters while aboard Air Force One. “The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination.”

Perhaps most disconcertingly, Fox News also reported that “Iran may also already have over eight American citizens and residents in its captivity.”

In that same scrum aboard Air Force One, Trump noted that Iran seemed to want “to negotiate,” but that it may be too little, too late.

“We may have to act before a meeting,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




'It's Stopping': Trump Makes Major Claim About Deadly Iranian Protests
Woke Singer Maren Morris Admits She's 'Lost a Lot of Fans' After Years of Attacking Conservatives
Kiefer Sutherland Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Rideshare Driver, Posts $50K Bond
Secret Service Agent on JD Vance's Detail Suspended After Concerning Undercover Video Emerges
Bill Maher Issues Perfect Response to Fellow Celebs Wearing Anti-ICE 'Be Good' Pins
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation