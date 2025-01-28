Share
President Donald Trump addresses the 2025 Republican Issues Conference at the Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Florida, on Monday.
President Donald Trump addresses the 2025 Republican Issues Conference at the Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Florida, on Monday. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Game-Changing Plan: Send US' Truly Bad Criminals to Overseas Prisons

 By Jack Davis  January 28, 2025 at 8:47am
President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants to send repeat offenders to foreign prisons as part of his administration’s effort to protect Americans from criminals.

Trump made the comment during a meeting of House Republicans in Miami, according to NBC.

Trump noted that establishing law and order was a foundational principle of his administration, noting that was a major reason for deporting criminal illegal immigrants.



“We also have many violent criminals in our country, however, that did not necessarily come here illegally but have been arrested 30 times,” Trump said in a video posted to YouTube.

“I don’t want these violent, repeat offenders in our country any more than I want illegal aliens from other countries who misbehave,” Trump said.

Trump said, he has a solution he would like to see approved.

“And I say, subject to this being approved, if they’ve been arrested many, many times, and they’re repeat offenders by many numbers, I want them out of our country,” Trump said.

Would you support a system that shipped violent and repeat offenders to overseas prisons, not to be returned until they function as law-abiding Americans?

“I also will be seeking permission to do so, we’re going to get approval, hopefully, to get them the hell out of our country along with others. Let them be brought to a foreign land and maintained by others for a very small fee as opposed to be maintained in our jails for massive amounts of money, including the private prison companies that charge us a fortune,” he said.

Trump said the concept would change crime patterns all over America.

“Let them be brought out of the country, and let them live there for a while. Let’s see how they like it,” he said.

“You’ll see crime all over the country dry up,” Trump said, adding that Venezuela lowered its crime rate by sending its criminals into the United States.

Trump said the death penalty is a deterrent.

“We’re going to restore law and order in America, and we want to bring back the death penalty for these horrible people that kill people,” Trump said.

“It’s always a tough thing to say because I don’t like it; nobody likes it. If you don’t do it, we’re just looking for trouble,” he said.


Earlier, Trump said, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were rounding up illegal immigrants.

“We’re throwing them the hell out of our country,” Trump said. “We have no apologies.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation