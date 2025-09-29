Share
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give a "thumbs up" sign at the White House Monday in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Gaza Deal: 'One of the Great Days Ever in Civilization'

 By Randy DeSoto  September 29, 2025 at 12:58pm
President Donald Trump announced a plan to end the war in Gaza that Israel has agreed to, along with other important players in the region, including Qatar.

Trump said Monday at a joint White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Hamas has not yet agreed to the terms, but indications are that they will.

“This is a big, big day, a beautiful day,” the president said. “Potentially, one of the great days ever in civilization.”

Trump predicted that the deal reached could mean “peace in the Middle East.”

“Today is a historic day for peace, and Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have just concluded an important meeting on many vital issues, including Iran, trade, the expansion of the Abraham Accords, and most importantly, we discussed how to end the war in Gaza, but it’s just a part of the bigger picture, which is peace in the Middle East,” he recounted.

“This is far more than anybody expected, but the level of support that I’ve had from the nations in the Middle East and surrounding Israel and neighbors of Israel has been incredible,” Trump said.

The White House published the plan that Trump put forth to end the war in Gaza, which included a phased withdrawal from the territory by the Israel Defense Forces.

Will Hamas agree to this deal?

Gaza will then be governed by a temporary transitional governance committee, made up of Palestinians and international experts.

The committee will be overseen by a “Board of Peace,” which Trump will chair. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will also be a board member, with others to be announced.

Trump’s economic plan to redevelop Gaza will be implemented.

Netanyahu said to Trump at the news conference, “If Hamas rejects your plan … then Israel will finish the job by itself” of militarily defeating Hamas in Gaza.

“This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way,” he added. “But it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done.”

Randy DeSoto
Conversation