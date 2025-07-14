Trump Announces He's Giving 'Serious Consideration' to Cutting Rosie O'Donnell Off from the US

President Donald Trump has threatened to revoke leftist Hollywood actress Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship, though questions remain over whether this is actually even possible.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” the president wrote on Truth Social this Saturday.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he added.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.12.25 09:42 AM EST pic.twitter.com/TO00Fy9tfW — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 12, 2025

Is this possible? Probably not, at least according to CNN Supreme Court analyst and Georgetown Law professor Steve Vladeck, who called the threat “patently unconstitutional.”

“For good reasons, it is difficult to denaturalize a U.S. citizen and even harder to expatriate one,” Vladeck wrote in an April blog post.

“Congress has provided for only a handful of circumstances in which the executive branch is empowered to pursue such a move; and the Supreme Court has recognized meaningful constitutional limits (and an entitlement to meaningful judicial review) even in those cases,” he added.

Citizens, both native and naturalized, are protected by the 14th Amendment.

Do you think Trump will follow through with this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (30 Votes) No: 70% (70 Votes)

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside,” the amendment states.

It’s especially hard, if not impossible, to detaturalize someone like O’Donnell who was born in the states.

“The president has no authority to take away the citizenship of a native-born U.S. citizen,” Amanda Frost, a law professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, told the Associated Press over the weekend, citing the Fourteenth Amendment.

“In short, we are nation founded on the principle that the people choose the government; the government cannot choose the people,” she added.

The Trump Justice Department has nonetheless begun pursuing the denaturalization of naturalized citizens who’ve been charged with certain hardcore crimes.

“If you commit serious crimes before you become a U.S. citizen and then lie about them during your naturalization process, the Justice Department will discover the truth and come after you,” Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate said in a statement last month.

Trump’s threat toward O’Donnell came about a week after she published a video to TikTok excoriating his administration’s response to the devastating, deadly floods in Texas.

“What a horror story in Texas — the flash floods in Texas, the Guadalupe River, 51 missing, 51 dead, more missing, children at a camp,” she said before going on to blame Trump.

(The death toll and missing total have both more than doubled from those figures since.)

“And, you know, when the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis because he’s put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill that he just signed into law,” she added, in a point that has largely been debunked since.

The video itself came months before O’Donnell fled to Ireland right before Inauguration Day.

JUST IN: Rosie O’Donnell says she fled the United States with her “non binary child” because of “Project 2025,” says “Project 2025” is even worse than she imagined. Lmao. “I have no regrets. Not a day has gone by that I thought it was the wrong decision.” “I knew after reading… pic.twitter.com/7N3rHNVcNp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2025

“I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my nonbinary child to leave the country,” she told CNN at the time. “I have no regrets. Not a day has gone by that I thought it was the wrong decision. I was welcomed with open arms.”

The transition to Ireland has been a bit rougher for O’Donnell than she had let on.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.