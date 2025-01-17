Share
News
American flags are displayed Friday on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building, where the presidential inauguration traditionally takes place in Washington, D.C.
American flags are displayed Friday on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building, where the presidential inauguration traditionally takes place in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Announces His Inauguration Being Moved Indoors, First Time Since 1985

 By Randy DeSoto  January 17, 2025 at 11:43am
Share

President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that his inauguration is being moved indoors due to the severe cold weather expected in the nation’s capital on Monday.

“January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” he continued.

Trump shared a weather map showing windchill temperatures in the single digits on Monday.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!),” Trump wrote.

The president-elect explained that the ceremony will take place inside the U.S. Capitol, instead of outside of it.

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” Trump said.

Are you excited for Trump to return to office?

“The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”

Trump also communicated that the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will be opened to view the event live and that he will join the crowd gathered there after he is sworn in.

The Republican further noted that there will be a pre-inauguration Victory Rally at the Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Trump concluded, “Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Related:
Literally Painful to Watch: 60 Seconds Where Zuckerberg Tries to Convince Rogan He's a Hunter but Is Completely Clueless

Politico reported that in addition to Reagan, James Monroe’s second inauguration on March 5, 1821, was also moved inside to the House chamber because of a snowstorm.

In January 1961, an 8-inch snowstorm blanketed Washington, D.C., starting late in the day before John F. Kennedy’s inauguration, but the day of the ceremony itself broke crisp and sunny.

It was 22 degrees when JFK gave his famous speech, though the windchill made it feel much colder.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




CNN Ordered to Pay Navy Veteran After Losing Big Defamation Case
State Farm's Prized Super Bowl Commercial Canceled After LA Fire Fallout
Trump Announces His Inauguration Being Moved Indoors, First Time Since 1985
Top Economist Shows Why Trump's Corporate Tax Plan Will Be Boon to American Business - It Worked Before
Trump Announces A-List Actors Who Will Serve As His Special Ambassadors to Hollywood, Usher In New 'Golden Age'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation