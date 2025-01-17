Trump Announces His Inauguration Being Moved Indoors, First Time Since 1985

President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that his inauguration is being moved indoors due to the severe cold weather expected in the nation’s capital on Monday.

“January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” he continued.

Trump shared a weather map showing windchill temperatures in the single digits on Monday.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!),” Trump wrote.

Statement from President Trump on the inauguration 🚨 pic.twitter.com/081OICdLeo — GOP (@GOP) January 17, 2025

The president-elect explained that the ceremony will take place inside the U.S. Capitol, instead of outside of it.

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather,” Trump said.

Are you excited for Trump to return to office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (365 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”

Trump also communicated that the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will be opened to view the event live and that he will join the crowd gathered there after he is sworn in.

The Republican further noted that there will be a pre-inauguration Victory Rally at the Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Trump concluded, “Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Politico reported that in addition to Reagan, James Monroe’s second inauguration on March 5, 1821, was also moved inside to the House chamber because of a snowstorm.

In January 1961, an 8-inch snowstorm blanketed Washington, D.C., starting late in the day before John F. Kennedy’s inauguration, but the day of the ceremony itself broke crisp and sunny.

It was 22 degrees when JFK gave his famous speech, though the windchill made it feel much colder.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.