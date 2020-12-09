Login
Trump Announces He Is 'Intervening' In Huge Supreme Court Case

By Erin Coates
Published December 9, 2020 at 11:46am
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will be “intervening” in Texas’ Supreme Court case against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case,” the Republican president tweeted.

“This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the four battleground states, saying that “the 2020 election suffered from significant and unconstitutional irregularities” in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together,” Paxton said in a statement.

“Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election.”

On Wednesday, Trump filed a motion “in his personal capacity as candidate for re-election” to intervene in the case,

Do you think the election results will be overturned?

According to the lawsuit, the battleground states used the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification and “usurped their legislatures’ authority and unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes,” allegedly weakening ballot integrity.

“These same government officials flooded the Defendant States with millions of ballots to be sent through the mails, or placed in drop boxes, with little or no chain of custody and, at the same time, weakened the strongest security measures protecting the integrity of the vote — signature verification and witness requirements,” the lawsuit read.

The attorneys general of Alabama and Louisiana have expressed interest in joining the lawsuit if the Supreme Court takes it up, according to Newsweek.

“The unconstitutional actions and fraudulent votes in other states not only affect the citizens of those states, they affect the citizens of all states — of the entire United States,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in a statement published on Twitter.

The Supreme Court ordered the battleground states to respond to the complaint by Thursday.

“Response to the motion for leave to file a bill of complaint and to the motion for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order or, alternatively, for stay and administrative stay requested, due Thursday, December 10, by 3 pm,” the court wrote online.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states.

These affidavits allege fraud, but these allegations have yet to be proven by those courts. The legal action remains ongoing.

