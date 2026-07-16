Trump Announces Iran Has Freed American Woman Held Captive Since Biden's Term

An American woman who has been held in Iran for more than 18 months has been freed, according to President Donald Trump.

Jared Genser, the attorney for Dena Karari, said it was a “minor miracle” that she was freed during a war, according to CNN.

He noted that her health issues, which included a massive heart attack suffered last week, may have played a role in the 53-year-old’s release.

“Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the ‘presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition,” Trump wrote.

“The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” he posted.

Genser credited Trump for his client’s release.

I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free. This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President @realDonaldTrump. Dena is now… — Jared Genser (@JaredGenser) July 15, 2026

“I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free,” he posted on X.

“This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President @realDonaldTrump. Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States,” he posted.

Genser said that when Karari tried to leave Iran after visiting her family, she was not permitted.

A month later, she was taken into custody and interrogated in what would become the first of multiple interrogations, he said.

Karari operated “a non-profit called the Children of Mehr Foundation, which helped impoverished children in Iran with private donor support,” Genser said.

Genser said in April, passports the Iranian government had seized were returned, but Karari was still not allowed to leave the country.

She tried to leave but was turned back.

When talks with Iran began, Genser said the Trump administration was contacted to raise the issue of her freedom with Iran.

“I expect that Dena will have more to say in the coming days, but for now she needs to rest and recuperate,” Genser said in a statement.

“We urge Iran to drop all the remaining charges against those who worked locally in support of the Children of Mehr Foundation, who are innocent and committed no crimes. And I personally call on Iran to release both all wrongly imprisoned Americans and those subjected to coercive exit bans and all Iranian political prisoners,” he said.

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