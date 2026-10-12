Share
News
Tyler Zacharia and Katie Zacharia attend the Nashville premiere of "David" at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on Dec. 14, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee.
Tyler Zacharia and Katie Zacharia attend the Nashville premiere of "David" at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on Dec. 14, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for 2521 Entertainment and Angel Studios)

Trump Announces Katie Zacharia's First Press Conference – Here's How To Watch

 By Johnathan Jones  October 12, 2026 at 6:20am
Share

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that incoming White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia will hold her introductory news conference Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the White House press briefing room.

In an announcement on Truth Social, Trump said Zacharia would begin her term on Monday, and that she would hold an introductory news conference the following morning.

“I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press Secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory News Conference on Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. from the Press Briefing Room in the White House,” Trump wrote.

Trump also praised Zacharia’s tenure as a trusted advisor.

“Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job!” he wrote.

The news conference is scheduled to air on C-SPAN, with other outlets also likely to carry the event.

The White House’s official YouTube page will also livestream the introductory news conference.

Zacharia has worked as a commentator for years and is a former communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social.

Do you trust Katie Zacharia to effectively communicate the administration's message?

She also previously served as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump publicly named Zacharia as the next White House press secretary last week.

Related:
Watch: Talarico Said He Went to Urgent Care, Now Says He Went to His Doctor 200 Miles Away - What Do We Know?

In a post on X, Zacharia said she was excited to get started.

“The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day,” she wrote.

Zacharia will succeed Karoline Leavitt, who served in the role from Inauguration Day last year until her departure on Aug. 27.

Leavitt stepped away from the administration after the birth of her second child.

She has since accepted a role as a Fox News commentator.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Breaking: Ilhan Omar's DC Home Raided by DHS
Report: Trump and Rubio Are Furious Over New Kimberly Guilfoyle Developments - Firing Could Come Soon
Trump Announces Katie Zacharia's First Press Conference – Here's How To Watch
Breaking: Legendary NFL Coach Mike Ditka Dies at 86
Chicago Girl, 7, Stabbed Repeatedly While Out for Walk With Older Sister in Broad Daylight, Suspect in Custody
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation