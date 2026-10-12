President Donald Trump announced Sunday that incoming White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia will hold her introductory news conference Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the White House press briefing room.

In an announcement on Truth Social, Trump said Zacharia would begin her term on Monday, and that she would hold an introductory news conference the following morning.

“I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press Secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory News Conference on Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. from the Press Briefing Room in the White House,” Trump wrote.

Trump also praised Zacharia’s tenure as a trusted advisor.

President Trump formally introduces his new White House press Secretary Katie Zacharia https://t.co/UaGorVIADZ — Commentary Trump Daily Posts (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 11, 2026

“Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job!” he wrote.

The news conference is scheduled to air on C-SPAN, with other outlets also likely to carry the event.

The White House’s official YouTube page will also livestream the introductory news conference.

Zacharia has worked as a commentator for years and is a former communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social.

Do you trust Katie Zacharia to effectively communicate the administration's message? Yes, she has the experience Maybe, we'll see how she performs No, I feel she lacks credibility Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she has the experience 38% (3 votes) Maybe, we'll see how she performs 63% (5 votes) No, I feel she lacks credibility 0% (0 votes)

She also previously served as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump publicly named Zacharia as the next White House press secretary last week.

In a post on X, Zacharia said she was excited to get started.

“The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day,” she wrote.

Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary. Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country. The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting. God bless President Trump, and God bless America. — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 9, 2026

Zacharia will succeed Karoline Leavitt, who served in the role from Inauguration Day last year until her departure on Aug. 27.

Leavitt stepped away from the administration after the birth of her second child.

🥰💗 — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) June 9, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces that Karoline Leavitt will be leaving her role at the White House at the end of the month. “Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom.” https://t.co/CJ0n5m3enu — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 12, 2026

She has since accepted a role as a Fox News commentator.

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