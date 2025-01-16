Trump Announces A-List Actors Who Will Serve As His Special Ambassadors to Hollywood, Usher In New 'Golden Age'

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone have agreed to serve as his “special ambassadors” to Hollywood with the aim of boosting domestic film production.

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” he continued.

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!” Trump pledged.

The “Golden Age of Hollywood” is generally seen as from the late 1920s to the late 1950s, when the studio system reigned supreme in the U.S., according to Backstage.

Some of the major titles from the era include: “King Kong” (1933), “Gone with the Wind” (1939), “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), “Citizen Kane” (1941), “Casablanca” (1942), “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), “Ben Hur” (1959), and “North by Northwest” (1959).

Trump, born in 1946, perhaps got to experience some of those films firsthand at the box office.

The president-elect’s announcement comes as the Los Angeles area is reeling from widespread wildfires, with costs to rebuild estimated to reach $250 billion or more.

Further, Variety reported, “The domestic box office in 2024 was also down from the year prior, as the Hollywood release calendar took a hit from the 2023 actors and writers strikes. Last year’s revenues were $8.7 billion, down 3.3% from 2023 and 23.5% from 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, which reached $11.3 billion.”

Voight, Gibson and Stallone are all vocal Trump supporters — not an easy thing to find in Hollywood.

In November, Stallone introduced the president-elect at a post-election Mar-a-Lago gala saying, “We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology.”

“Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe.” Stallone continued.

“I’ll just say this, and I mean it, when George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. But without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!”

ROCKY—EPIC!!!!! Happening now at the @A1Policy Gala, at The Mar-a-Lago Club, in Palm Beach, Florida! @TheSlyStallone: “We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology—and this individual does not exist on this planet. NOBODY in the WORLD could’ve pulled… pic.twitter.com/HuxJKwEGVw — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 15, 2024

In October, Gibson revealed that he planned to vote for Trump, saying Kamala Harris lacked the IQ to be president.

And Voight has been a consistent Trump backer for years.

In addition to being a star New York real estate developer, Trump headlined the top-rated prime-time television reality shows “The Apprentice” and later “The Celebrity Apprentice” beginning in the 2000s.

